Coronavirus: India records 70,421 new cases – lowest daily rise since April 1, but toll still high
The number of deaths rose by 3,921 to 3,74,305.
India on Monday reported 70,421 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall tally to 2,95,10,410 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The toll rose by 3,921 to 3,74,305. This is the lowest single-day rise in cases since April 1, when the country logged 72,330 cases.
The governments in Delhi and Tamil Nadu further eased restrictions from Monday. Karnataka has also allowed unlocking in several phases from today.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.58 crore people and killed more than 37.99 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
9.35 am: Haryana extends its lockdown till June 21, but allows certain relaxations amid a decline in cases, PTI reports.
The government allows all shops to open from 9 am to 8 pm, instead of an odd-even system. Restaurants and bars can operate from 10 am to 10 pm.
9.27 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research is planning to conduct an “open-label, multicentre, randomised, adaptive platform trial” of the safety and efficacy of several Covid-19 therapies, including antiviral therapies, in mild patients.
9.25 am: Tea stalls and barber shops open in Chennai on Monday as Tamil Nadu eases Covid-19-related curbs, ANI reports.
9 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says it has tested 37,96,24,626 samples for coronavirus infection till June 13. Of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested on Sunday alone.
8.50 am: The Karnataka government has allowed economic activities to resume in a graded manner from June 14 to June 21. Home deliveries have now been permitted. Street vendors, ration shops, standalone liquor shops and outlets for takeaways will be allowed between 6 am and 2 pm. However, night curfews will be in place from 7 pm to 5 am, and a weekend curfew will also be imposed.
Malls, cinema halls and gyms will remain closed. Metro trains and buses are also not allowed to operate.
8.45 am: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till 6 am on June 21, but eased restrictions in 27 districts, including Chennai, from Monday.
Last week, the state government had said complete lockdown will continue in 11 districts –Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai – because of high positivity rate.
In the 27 non-hotspot districts, salons, beauty parlours and spas can open at 50% customer capacity and without air conditioning between 6 am and 5 pm. Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited, or TASMAC retail liquor shops, can function from 10 am to 5 pm. Government and municipal parks can open between 6 am and 9 am, but only for physical exercise.
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced more relaxations in curbs for 27 non-hotspot districts on Sunday. According to these guidelines, offices of construction companies will be allowed to operate with 50% attendance to handle salaries and other payment-related work. Shops selling sweets and savouries can now stay open from 8 am to 5 pm and tea shops are allowed to give takeaways between 6 am and 5 pm.
Under the new guidelines in Delhi, which came into effect from 5 am on Monday, all shops in markets and malls will be allowed to stay open between 10 am and 8 pm, while restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50% occupancy. Last week, the Delhi government had allowed outlets in malls and markets to remain open on alternate days on an “odd-even” basis of their shop numbers. Schools, colleges coaching institutions, swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, spas, gymnasiums, cinema theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain closed. All large gatherings, including social, political and religious ones will also not be allowed.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Group of Seven countries have pledged over 1 billion, or 100 crore, coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations, reported AP. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said there is a moral imperative for the world’s richest countries to back programmes to end the coronavirus pandemic but the donation of excess vaccines is only the first step.
- Jharkhand registered zero deaths for the first time during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the state registered 239 new cases, pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,43,304 since the pandemic broke out on January 2020.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced further easing restrictions in the national Capital but said that educational institutions will not open. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced more relaxations in curbs for 27 non-hotspot districts.
- Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari got vaccinated against the coronavirus at her home in Kutch district at a time when many citizens were struggling to get vaccine slots, reported the Hindustan Times. The district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the health worker who administered the jab after a complaint was filed with the district administration.