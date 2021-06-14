Filmmaker Aisha Sultana on Monday approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail plea in a sedition case filed against her in Lakshadweep, reported the Hindustan Times.

On June 10, the police booked Sultana for saying that the Centre was using the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Khoda Patel as a “bio-weapon” against the residents. The Lakshadweep unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party had filed a complaint, accusing her of making “anti-national” comments “tarnishing the patriotic image of the central government” during a debate on a Malayalam news channel.

During the debate, Sultana had blamed Patel for the surge in coronavirus cases in the Union Territory.

On Monday, Sultana filed her bail plea in the Kerala High Court, saying that she had never intended to excite disaffection or hatred towards the central government, reported The New Indian Express.

The bail plea said that the sub-inspector at the Kavaratti police station had issued a notice under Section 41 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, instructing her to appear at the headquarters on June 20 for questioning. Sultana said she suspects that she might be arrested or detained.

The filmmaker added that she had been falsely implicated in the case due to ulterior motives and vexatious intentions. She stated that her protest was mainly against the new standard operating procedure related to Covid-19 in the Union Territory.

Sultana said that after the Covid-19 curbs were relaxed, cases began to increase on the islands. Sultana was invited to speak about the Covid-19 situation and had therefore made the remarks in that context, noting the approach of the new administrator.

As of Monday morning, Lakshadweep has 576 active Covid-19 cases, 8,589 recoveries and 44 fatalities.

On June 11, twelve leaders and workers from the BJP unit in Lakshadweep resigned in protest against the sedition case against Sultana. Those who quit the party wrote to C Abdul Khader Haji, the chief of the party’s Lakshadweep unit, saying that the sedition case was “false and unjustified”. It was aimed at destroying her future, they added.

The proposed regulations

Residents of Lakshadweep have blamed Patel’s decision to relax quarantine norms for the rise in Covid-19 cases. For nearly a year, the Union Territory was free of the pandemic. The first coronavirus case was reported in the Lakshadweep on January 18.

The other new regulations by Patel include a proposed cow slaughter ban, a preventive detention law in the Union Territory – which has one of the lowest crime rates in the country – and a draft law proposing sweeping changes in land development rules.

Opposition parties have criticised Patel’s decisions related to the Union Territory and have asked for his removal from the post. The parties accused him of harassing locals and destroying the heritage of the island territory. Politicians have also alleged that Patel, who had served as Gujarat home minister, has been targeting Lakshadweep’s large Muslim population.