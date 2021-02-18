China on Thursday said that the disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops from Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh was proceeding smoothly, PTI reported. Beijing expressed confidence that the two countries will achieve the goal.

“The relevant process is smooth on the whole,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying was quoted as saying by the news agency. “We hope that the two sides will work in concerted efforts to achieve the goal.”

The spokesperson added that the frontline troops of both the countries have started pulling back troops in a synchronised manner. “We hope the two sides will continue to observe our consensus as well as our agreements to ensure the smooth completion of the whole disengagement process,” she added.

However, the official did not give a timeline for the completion of the disengagement process. “I’m not aware of the specifics,” she said. “You may ask the military”.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had informed the Parliament that India and China will remove deployments along Pangong lake in Ladakh a “phased, coordinated and verified manner”. His statement confirmed a breakthrough in the multiple rounds of talks held between both the sides to resolves the months-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control.

According to the agreement reached between the two neighbouring countries, China has to pull back its troops to east of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank, while the Indian personnel will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army released videos and photographs showing troops withdrawing from Pangong Tso. The Army, however, did not specify if the visuals were from the north or south bank of Pangong.

Tensions between India and China flared up in June last year after a violent clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the face-off. China is believed to also have suffered casualties as well, but has not given any details.

Both India and China have accused each other of crossing into rival territory and of firing shots for the first time there in 45 years.