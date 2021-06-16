Veteran actor Chandrashekhar died on Wednesday in Mumbai due to age related ailments, PTI reported. He was 98.

Chandrashekhar was best known for playing the role of Arya Sumant on the popular television serial Ramayana. Starting his career as a junior artist, the actor appeared in over 250 films throughout his career. This includes Surang, Kavi, Mastana, Basant Bahaar, Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal and Barsaat Ki Raat.

“He passed away in his sleep in the presence of family...the way he wanted,” Chandrashekhar’s son and producer Ashok Shekhar said. “He had no health issues, it was just his age. He lived a good life.”

The veteran actor’s last rites will be performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai, in the evening, Shekhar added.