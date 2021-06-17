Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy, who recently rejoined the Trinamool Congress, has surrendered his Z-category VIP security cover, NDTV reported on Thursday. Last week, his son Subhrangshu Roy, had also given up the Central Industrial Security Force protection. The West Bengal Police have now provided security to the father-son duo.

Central Reserve Police Force officials confirmed to News18 that its personnel who were protecting Roy were withdrawn on Thursday morning.

Roy, who was suspended from the Trinamool Congress in 2017 for alleged anti-party activities, had joined the BJP. He was appointed as the party’s national vice president ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Last week, Roy and his son returned to the Trinamool Congress.

After Roy had joined the saffron party, he was accorded Y+ central security cover of the Central Reserve Police Force. However, just ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Roy’s security cover was upgraded to the Z category citing threats from the Trinamool Congress. Under this category, Roy had a contingent of about 22-24 armed CRPF commandos protected him in shifts.