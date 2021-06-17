Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. He handed over a memorandum containing 25 major demands of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led state government, The New Indian Express reported.

“The meeting was satisfactory,” Stalin told reporters after the meeting. “The prime minister greeted me on becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. He assured that I can contact him at any time regarding the demands of Tamil Nadu.”

The DMK chief spoke to Modi about the withdrawal of the three farm laws, scrapping the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the New Education Policy.

He also urged the Centre to operationalise the HLL Biotech Limited, a Union government enterprise, in Chengalpattu town, according to The Hindu. Last month, Stalin sought funds to activate the unit for producing coronavirus vaccines.