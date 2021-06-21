Three men were lynched on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Khowai district of Tripura on Sunday, PTI reported.

The deceased were identified as Jayed Hossain (30), Billal Miah (28) and Saiful Islam (18). All of them were residents of Sonamura in Sepahijala district, said Khowai District Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar.

The incident took place after residents of Namanjoypara village found three of them carrying five cattle in a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday, Kumar said. A mob stopped the vehicle near Uttar Maharanipur village, about 10 kilometres away, and assaulted the three men. Islam managed to flee, but was caught at Mungiakami village.

The three men were taken to local primary health centres and later to Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital at Agartala, where they were declared brought dead, The Indian Express reported.

A case against unknown people for mob lynching has been registered in Kalyanpur police station. No one has been arrested yet. Two cases have been also been lodged in Champahour police station for stealing of cattle heads, EastMojo reported, quoting a local sub-divisional police officer Sona Charan Jamatia.