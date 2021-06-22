Oil marketing companies on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol and diesel across the country by 25 to 28 paise per litre after a day’s pause.

Fuel prices have surged 28 times since May 4. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in seven states and Union Territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh and Karnataka.

The latest price revision pushed the cost of petrol in Mumbai to a record Rs 103.63 per litre. Diesel price in the city went up to Rs 95.72.

In Delhi, the price of petrol went up to Rs 97.5 per litre. Diesel rate rose to Rs 88.23. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 98.65 and 92.83, respectively. Petrol price in Kolkata went up to Rs 97.38 on Tuesday. Diesel cost Rs 91.08 in the city.

Bengaluru is another major city where the price of petrol is above Rs 100. On Tuesday, petrol price in the city reached Rs 100.76, while a litre of diesel cost Rs 93.54.

Petrol price in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar city rose to Rs 108.67. The price of diesel went up to Rs 100.40. The city usually reports the highest fuel rates in the country.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates.

Crude oil prices dropped slightly on Tuesday, weeks after rising due to optimism about the speed of vaccination globally and expectations of resumption of travel, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures for August reduced 0.1% to $74.80 (approximately Rs 5,546) per barrel.

