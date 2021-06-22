The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Jammu and Kashmir will attend an all-party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, PTI reported.

The decision was announced by alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah after political leaders met at his home in Srinagar to discuss the Centre’s invitation. Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MY Tarigami were also at the meeting.

“Mehbooba ji, Md Tarigami sahib and I will attend the all-party meeting called by the prime minister,” Abdullah told reporters. “We hope to keep our agenda before PM and the home minister.”

The Centre had abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, and split the erstwhile state into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, a tie-up of six parties, was formed in October 2020 with the agenda of reinstating the abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Thursday’s meeting could be the first step towards holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

In February 2020, the Centre began the process of delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. A Delimitation Commission was set up in March under the leadership of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The chief election commissioner of India and Jammu and Kashmir election commissioner are the ex-officio members of the commission.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was passed by Parliament in August 2019 and came into effect in October 2019, Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislative Assembly while the Union Territory of Ladakh will not. The reorganisation act had stipulated that the number of seats in the Jammu and Kashmir state Assembly will be raised from 107 to 114 and delimitation will provide for reserved seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

The meeting also marks the Narendra Modi-led government’s first major outreach to Kashmiri political leaders since it scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status.

Almost all of Kashmir Valley’s political leadership, including Mufti, Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah, were put under detention following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. Farooq Abdullah was released from detention on March 13, 2020. Omar Abdullah’s detention was also revoked over a week later. People’s Conference chief Sajjad Lone was released in July, while Mufti’s detention ended on October 13.