A police officer was shot dead by suspected militants in front of a mosque on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday, Greater Kashmir reported.

Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, who was part of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, was attacked in Menganwaji Nowgam area while he was returning home after offering prayers, according to the Hindustan Times.

A video of the incident, shared on Twitter, showed two assailants firing at Dar from behind.

Dar died before reaching the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, the Hindustan Times reported. The hospital’s Medical Superintendent Kanwarjit Singh said Dar had multiple bullet injuries in his abdomen.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime,” a police spokesperson told Greater Kashmir. “[The] area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”

Dar is survived by his wife and two children aged 13 and 10.

Political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir took to social media to condemn the killing. “I join my party colleagues in condemning the killing of this brave police person Inspector Parvaiz Dar,” National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted. “May the departed find place in Jannat [heaven] and may his loved ones find strength during this difficult time.”

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences to the police officer’s family.

“Strongly condemn the barbaric killing of inspector Parvaiz Ahmad,” she said. “This senseless violence only brings miseries and doesn’t lead us anywhere. My sympathies and solidarity with the family of the braveheart and prayers for the departed soul.”