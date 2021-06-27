Two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station, the Indian Air Force said. Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said that one person was injured in the incident and the Jammu division has been put on high alert, reported The Indian Express.

The Indian Air Force said that one explosion caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other happened in an open area. It said no equipment was damaged in the blasts and an investigation is underway.

The police have arrested two people in connection with the blasts. A suspected militant was arrested near a shopping mall under the jurisdiction of Trikuta Nagar Police station, Singh said. The police seized an improvised explosive device from him. Unidentified officials told the newspaper that an overground worker was arrested along with the suspected militant.

The police dispatched a bomb disposal squad and a team of forensic experts to the technical area.

#WATCH | Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to the explosion site in Jammu airport's technical area pic.twitter.com/K5XOy7hnDC — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021