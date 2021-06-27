Kannada actor Chetan Kumar has filed a defamation suit against Karnataka Labour Minister Arbail Shivram Hebbar for allegedly using “demeaning and offensive language” against him, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. He has sought a compensation of one rupee as damages.

On June 24, an additional city civil and sessions judge in Bengaluru issued a notice to Hebbar on the matter, Live Law reported.

In his defamation suit, Kumar submitted that in three tweets on May 27, June 1 and June 6, the actor had criticised the caste system and Brahminism, quoting former Law Minister BR Ambedkar and social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy.

On June 10, Pavan Kumar Sharma, president of a group called Vipra Yuva Vedike, filed a complaint against Kumar at Basavanagudi police station in Bengaluru. He accused the actor of hurting religious sentiments of the Hindu community and insulting their beliefs by commenting on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

The police booked Kumar under Sections 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, the actor mentioned in the suit.

Then on June 11, Hebbar tweeted criticising Kumar’s comments. The minister said Kumar’s tweets were “against the Constitution” and were made as a “publicity stunt”. Hebbar also said he would appeal to the chief minister to take suitable action.

Kumar, in his suit, contended that besides being a personality from the movie industry, he is also “sincerely committed to social work”.

“The said tweet [of Hebbar] has no iota of truth and has been tweeted without verification of facts, knowingly with malicious intentions, solely with a view to disturb the peace of mind of the plaintiff and tarnish his image, integrity and honesty before the public at large,” the suit stated.

Apart from seeking compensation of one rupee, Kumar has sought an unconditional apology from Hebbar. He has also asked the court to restrain the minister from making any defamatory statements in the media against Kumar and his family.

Notably, Sachidananda Murthy, the chairperson of Brahmin Development Board had also filed a complaint at Bengaluru’s Ulsoor Gate against Kumar for his tweets. The actor has been booked under the same sections of the Indian Penal Code in this complaint too, according to The Hindu. However, Kumar has not made a mention of this complaint in his suit.