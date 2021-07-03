India on Friday morning reported 44,111 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,05,02,362, data from the health ministry showed. The single-day rise is 5.37% lower than Friday’s count of 46,617 infections.

The toll rose by 738 to 4,01,050, while the number of active cases dipped under five lakh to 4,95,533. Only eight states showed an increase in the number of active cases.

Coronavirus cases in India on July 3 (Source: Health ministry)

Meanwhile early on Saturday, Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech confirmed that the coronavirus vaccine shows 77.8% efficacy against the infection. The third phase trial data of the vaccine published in medical journal medRxiv showed that the jab provides 65.2% efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus, and 93.4% effectiveness against severe symptomatic Covid-19 cases.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.30 crore people and killed more than 39.62 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.