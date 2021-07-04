The prices of petrol rose by 35 paise and diesel by 18 paise per litre on Sunday. In two months, the price of petrol in India rose 34 times and diesel 33 times, according to PTI.

With the latest increase, Sikkim became the 12th state where the price of petrol crossed Rs 100. Petrol prices have gone past Rs 100 in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab and Bihar.

In Sikkim’s capital Gangtok, the price of petrol on Sunday was Rs 100.15 per litre. Diesel cost Rs 91.55 in the city.

In Madhya Pradesh, diesel prices in four districts crossed Rs 100 after Sunday’s cost revision. These were Anupur, Rewa, Shardol and Balaghat.

The price of petrol is also approaching Rs 100 in Delhi. On Sunday, petrol prices in the city stood at Rs 99.51, while diesel cost Rs 89.36.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol rose to Rs 105.62, while diesel prices went up to Rs 96.95. A litre of petrol cost Rs 100.44 in Chennai, while the price of diesel was increased to Rs 93.91. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 99.49 and Rs 92.31, respectively.

Since May 4, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased by Rs 9.11 and Rs 8.63 per litre, respectively, according to PTI.

Global oil prices became steady on Friday after OPEC+ countries resumed talks about increasing oil output, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures settle at $76.17 (approximately Rs 5,676) per barrel.