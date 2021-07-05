Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy died at 1.30 pm on Monday, reported The Hindu. He was 84.

The activist was undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai after his health condition deteriorated in May. Swamy had been in jail for nine months in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was put on ventilator support on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, civil society members had urged the chief justice of the Bombay High Court to intervene and provide relief to the ailing activist.

Swamy was arrested on October 8 by the National Investigation Agency from Ranchi, and brought to Mumbai the next day.

He was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and terror-related offences of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The National Investigation Agency had claimed that Swamy had helped the cause of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) through various civil rights organisations he worked with.