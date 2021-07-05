Political leaders and activists on Monday called for accountability after tribal rights activist Stan Swamy died at the age of 84 in Mumbai.

Accused in the case related to the violence in Bhima Koregaon village near Pune in 2017, Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in October 2020. He was charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Apart from other ailments, Swamy suffered from Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological condition.

On May 21, the Jesuit priest urged the Bombay High Court that he be allowed to go back to Ranchi, his home town, as his condition had deteriorated to a point that he could not even do basic tasks like eating and bathing by himself. He was put on ventilator support after suffering a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he was shocked to learn about Swamy’s death, while pointing out that he had opposed the activist’s arrest and incarceration. “He [Swamy] dedicated his life working for tribal rights,” Soren tweeted. “The Union government should be answerable for absolute apathy and non-provision of timely medical services, leading to his death.”

Shocked to learn about the demise of Father Stan Swamy. He dedicated his life working for tribal rights. I had strongly opposed his arrest & incarceration. The Union Govt should be answerable for absolute apathy & non provision of timely medical services, leading to his death. — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 5, 2021

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan also held the government and the judiciary responsible for Swamy’s death. “This is nothing less than murder by the state of one of the gentlest and kindest men I have known,” he tweeted. “Unfortunately our judicial system is also complicit in this.”

In the same vein, activist Saket Gokhale blamed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the tribal rights activist’s death. “Father Stan Swamy was murdered by Devendra Fadnavis,” he tweeted. “The coward implicated an old man to appease his masters. The system says ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and the system killed a man who was innocent. Hope justice prevails someday so that his soul may eventually rest in peace.”

Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra when the Pune Police raided Swamy’s residence in June 2019 and in August 2018. The case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency after the Bharatiya Janata Party lost the elections in Maharashtra. Swamy was arrested on October 8 by the central agency from Jharkhand and brought to Mumbai the next day.

This is nothing less than murder by the State of one of the gentlest & kindest men I have known. Unfortunately our judicial system is also complicit in thishttps://t.co/r7DPK2DH87 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 5, 2021

Fr Stan Swamy was murdered by Devendra Fadnavis.



The coward implicated an old man to appease his masters.



The system says “innocent until proven guilty” & the system killed a man who was innocent.



Hope justice prevails someday so that his soul may eventually rest in peace. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 5, 2021

Also read

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) politburo member Kavita Krishnan also castigated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for not accepting Swamy’s bail request. “Modi and Shah have accomplished the custodial killing of the gentle Jesuit social worker Fr [Father] Stan Swamy, who spent his life serving the oppressed,” she wrote on Twitter. “I hope the judges who denied him bail never get to sleep at night: they have blood on their hands.”

Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV said that Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami got urgent hearing in courts, while Swamy was denied bail for over seven months. He asked, “Now he is no more. Who is responsible?”

Swamy had applied for bail twice – once on merit and another on health grounds – but the petitions were rejected. In April, he had moved the Bombay High Court challenging the order. On Monday, the court was hearing the plea, along with one challenging a section of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, when it was informed that Swamy had died.

It’s over. Modi & Shah have accomplished the custodial killing of the gentle Jesuit social worker Fr Stan Swamy, who spent his life serving the oppressed. I hope the judges who denied him bail never get to sleep at night: they have blood on their hands. https://t.co/yp8Wi3SEh1 — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 5, 2021

Arnab Goswami got instant hearings in courts while 84yr Old Father Stan Swamy was denied bail for over 7 months.



Now he is no more. Who is responsible? — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 5, 2021

Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna said the Union government and the judiciary were responsible for “all that he went through towards the end of his life”.

Historian Ramchandra Guha called Swamy’s death “a case of judicial murder, for which the home ministry and the courts are jointly culpable.”

Journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted: “The death of ageing, infirm Stan Swamy subverting even the bail not jail principle. Pause and consider how callous our system can be.”

Just heard that Father Stan Swamy passed away. The Indian Government and our insensitive Judiciary are responsible for all that he went through towards the end of his life. — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) July 5, 2021

Father Stan Swamy spent a lifetime working for the dispossessed and the disadvantaged. His tragic death is a case of judicial murder, for which the Home Ministry and the Courts are jointly culpable. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) July 5, 2021

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also blamed the Modi government for Swamy’s death. Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani said that Modi and Shah have Swamy’s “blood on their hands”.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, mourned the tribal rights activist’s death.

Who in the apparatus of the Indian state will be held responsible for this tragedy? Make no mistake — it is the Indian state that killed Fr. Stan Swamy, who was such a passionate crusader for social justice. https://t.co/gAbZL2Y8aI — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 5, 2021

Fr Stan Swamy shall never die. He will live in our hearts as a hero, the brave dissenter who stood against the fascist Modi government at the cost of his life.



Modi & Shah have Fr. Stan Swamy's blood on their hands. The country will never forgive them. #StanSwamy — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) July 5, 2021

Sad to learn of Fr #StanSwamy's passing. A humanitarian & man of God whom our government could not treat with humanity. Deeply saddened as an Indian. RIP. https://t.co/aOB6T0iHU9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 5, 2021

Father Stan Swamy, we as a country killed you. My head hangs in shame. Rest in peace Father, hero, champion of human rights. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 5, 2021

Absolutely tragic: Father Stan Swamy has passed away. Court which was hearing his bail has been informed. An 84 year old arrested under UAPA by a mighty Indian state that saw him a ‘terrorist’ because he had spent a lifetime working amongst tribals. Cry for Stan India!RIP🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 5, 2021