Covid-19: With 34,703 cases in last 24 hours, India records lowest daily rise in nearly four months
India’s toll rose to 4,03,281 with 553 more deaths.
India recorded 34,703 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,06,19,932. This the lowest daily rise in cases in 111 days. India’s toll rose to 4,03,281 with 553 more deaths. The number of active cases in the country stood at 4,64,357.
Covid-19 vaccines could be eight times less effective against the Delta variant, suggested a study by scientists in India in collaboration with those from the Cambridge Institute of Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Disease.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.41 crore people and killed more than 39.83 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
9.25 am: Eighteen children have died because of post-Covid complications in Rajasthan in the last two months, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.24 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
India reported 39,796 daily new coronavirus cases, taking its tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,05,85,229. The toll rose to 4,02,728 with 723 more deaths – the lowest in around 88 days.
The Andhra Pradesh government allowed cinema halls, restaurants, gymnasiums and marriage halls to reopen with 50% capacity from July 8. Bihar allowed reopening of colleges and universities with 50% attendance from July 7.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation allowed domestic passenger flights to operate at 65% capacity amid rising demand. The domestic capacity was reduced to 50% on June 1.
Delhi recorded 54 new coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 14,34,608. This was the lowest rise since April 15 last year, when the city reported 17 infections. With two more deaths, the toll stood at 24,997.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India’s technology platform for coronavirus vaccination, CoWin, will soon be available to all countries.