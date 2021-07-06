Eight governors were appointed in a reshuffle on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced. The development came amid reports of a Cabinet rejig, which has not been formally announced yet.

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed the governor of Karnataka. He is also the Leader of the House for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Rajya Sabha.

Apart from Gehlot’s appointment, Bandaru Dattatreya now will serve as the governor of Haryana. He was earlier helming the post in Himachal Pradesh, whose governor will now be BJP leader from Goa Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

BJP’s Ramesh Bais was transferred from Tripura, and appointed the Jharkhand governor. The governor of Mizoram will now be BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh, Hari Babu Kambhampati.

PS Sreedharan Pillai was appointed the governor of Goa. He earlier held the gubernatorial position in Mizoram. Satyadev Narayan Arya was appointed as the Tripura governor.

BJP leader from Gujarat Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named the governor of Madhya Pradesh.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices,” the statement from President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said.

Gehlot’s appointment reportedly indicates an early Cabinet reshuffle in the central government within this week, according to The Hindu.