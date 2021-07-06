The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to set up a Legislative Council amid protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party, PTI reported.

The resolution was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House. Out of a total of 265 members present in the Assembly, 196 MLAs voted in favour of the resolution, while 69 opposed it.

The West Bengal Legislative Council was set up in 1952 and abolished in 1969 by a coalition government of Left parties. The ruling Trinamool Congress had promised to set up a Legislative Council during the Assembly elections.

Six states – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka – have a Legislative Council currently. But, setting up the Upper House of the State Legislature also requires the Centre’s approval. A Bill has to be passed by Parliament for such creation or dissolution of a Legislative Council. Political observers say this could trigger another controversy between the Mamata Banerjee-led state government and the Centre.

On Tuesday, the BJP alleged that the Trinamool Congress wants to pursue “backdoor politics” to help party leaders get elected as legislators despite having lost the Assembly polls. The saffron party also argued that the move would put pressure on the state exchequer.

Indian Secular Front MLA Naushad Siddiqui also voted against the resolution.