India on Wednesday morning recorded 43,733 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the country’s overall count since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,06,63,665. This is a 26% increase from the daily infections count recorded on Tuesday.

India’s toll rose to 4,04,211 with 930 more deaths recorded in a span of 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country stood at 4,59,920.

A total of 36,13,23,548 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19, of which 36,05,998 received their shots on Tuesday alone.

Cases of the Lambda variant (also known as C.37) of the coronavirus, first detected in Peru, have been reported in Malaysia, according to the country’s health ministry. In June, the World Health Organization had tagged it as a “variant of interest”.

Union Health ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Tuesday said that tourists visiting hill stations were not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. He warned that the Centre may reintroduce restrictions if people do not follow pandemic norms.

The United States has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Bhutan due to the Covid-19 situation. The State Department said the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has not issued a travel notice for Bhutan, which indicated an unknown level of prevalence of the coronavirus in the country.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.45 crore people and killed more than 39.91 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.