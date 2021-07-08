The Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Thursday registered a First Information Report against unidentified people for creating an app where Muslim women were put up for online auction, ANI reported.

Images of hundreds of women were uploaded via an auctioning app called “Sulli Deals” on Sunday, The Quint reported. “Sulli” is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslim women. The app, which was uploaded on repository hosting service GitHub, has been taken down by the platform after outrage on social media.

How is this acceptable? What will be the punishment, if any, meted out to the people who made this list? Muslim men are lynched, Muslim women are harassed and sold online. When will this end? @github @NCWIndia — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) July 5, 2021

I’m sorry but all this talk on empowering women is futile if the state can’t make us feel safe ONLINE & OFFLINE



Why has not even a single arrest been been made days after @khanthefatima @girlpilot_ & other Muslim women were ‘auctioned’.



Do these men enjoy impunity? @NCWIndia — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) July 8, 2021

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal against the app, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell said. Pilot Hana Mohsin Khan had on Wednesday filed a first information report in the case. The police have also sent a notice to GitHub.

The FIR was filed under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), according to India Today.

Filed an FIR.

I’m resolute and firm in getting these cowards to pay for what they have done.

These repeat offences will not be taken sitting down.

Do your worse. I will do mine.

I am a non-political account targeted because of my religion and gender.#sullideals pic.twitter.com/mvt20VWPqp — Hana Mohsin Khan (@girlpilot_) July 7, 2021

On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women had issued a notice to the Delhi Police on the matter, The Hindu reported. Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the women’s panel sought information from the police on the steps taken to identify the accused. It also sought a copy of the FIR filed in the case and asked police to respond by July 12.

The Editors Guild of India also expressed concern about the misuse of digital and social media platforms to harass women journalists. “This vile attack is symptomatic of underlying misogyny in some sections of the society, especially against Muslim women as well as those who have been outspoken critics of the current government,” the journalists’ body said.