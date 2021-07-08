In the first case of Zika virus in Kerala, a 24-year-old pregnant woman has been diagnosed with the mosquito transmitted disease, PTI reported on Thursday, citing state Health Minister Veena George.

The woman, a resident of Parassala town, was admitted to a private hospital in state capital Thiruvananthapuram on June 28 with symptoms like fever, headache and red marks on skin, according to Mathrubhumi. Her samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune after the initial tests showed positive results for Zika virus.

The woman is currently in stable condition and gave birth to a child on June 7.

Meanwhile, it is suspected that 13 of the 19 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology have tested positive, even as George said it has not been confirmed yet, PTI reported. Officials and experts have visited the place where the woman who tested positive lives and neighbouring districts have been alerted.

According to the World Health Organization, Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day. The symptoms are usually mild and include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. The symptoms typically last for two to seven days. The global health body has also said that most people with Zika virus infection do not develop symptoms.

In 2018, more than 100 people were found infected with the virus in Rajasthan.