The number of infections from the Zika virus in Rajasthan rose to 109 on Friday, PTI quoted a government spokesperson as saying. Nine new cases have been detected in Jaipur, the state medical and health department official said.

The spokesperson said 91 of the affected patients are relatively healthy after undergoing treatment and the health department is taking all steps to eliminate the mosquito larvae that cause the infection.

On Wednesday, the Centre sent a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research to accelerate measures to stop the spread of Zika in Rajasthan after the number of cases rose to 100.

The Zika virus has been found in some samples from the Sindhi Camp area in Jaipur, but the pathogen is most prevalent in the Shastri Nagar area, where authorities have carried out fogging and other anti-larvae activities.

On Tuesday, the Centre had ordered the National Centre for Disease Control to monitor Zika virus cases in Rajasthan on a daily basis.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to examine the measures being taken for the prevention and control of the virus and seasonal influenza across the country. Nadda said his ministry was coordinating with the Rajasthan and other states on a daily basis.

The Zika virus is transmitted mainly by Aedes mosquitoes, including Aedes aegypti, which also carries dengue. Most people infected with Zika show no symptoms or only mild symptoms of fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis and, possibly, muscle pain and headaches that may last several days to a week.