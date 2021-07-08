Two Pakistani terrorists were shot dead in a gunfight along the Line of Control in Sundarbani sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said. Two Indian Army soldiers were also killed in the incident, the spokesperson added.

The 16 Corps of the Indian Army identified the two deceased soldiers as Naib Subedar Sreejith M and Sepoy Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy.

GOC@WhiteKnight_IA and all ranks salute the brave-hearts Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists on 08 July 21 in Sunderbani sector and offer deepest condolences to their families.@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/jhW1VRh0I8 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) July 8, 2021

The Army had launched search operations in Dadal area of Sundarbani on June 29 after receiving information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists, the Army spokesperson said.

“Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8 and a search and destroy patrol seeking proactive engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in Dadal forest area, and challenged them,” he added.

After this, the terrorists opened fire and lobbed hand grenades leading to a “fierce encounter”. Two AK-47 rifles and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists, according to the spokesperson.

This is the second incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in two days.

On Wednesday, the first such attempt by Pakistani terrorists was foiled by the Army, The Indian Express reported, citing a press release from the defence wing of Press Information Bureau. One terrorist was reportedly killed in Wednesday’s operation.

In February, India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the director generals of military operations of the two countries. The declaration reaffirms the commitment of both the countries made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement.