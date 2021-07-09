A widely shared video of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur dancing at a wedding organised in her home in Bhopal has attracted criticism from the Congress.

The politician, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, has skipped appearances in court citing poor health. A special National Investigation Court in Mumbai had in January exempted Thakur from physically appearing in the case.

The viral video showed Thakur dancing along with others as drums are heard in the background. The video was from two weddings of women who belong to poor families, according to NDTV. The father of one of the brides thanked Thakur for helping them organise the wedding.

Last week, another video had emerged in which the BJP leader was seen playing basketball at a stadium.

The two videos of Thakur were shared on Twitter by Congress’ Madhya Pradesh spokesperson Narendra Saluja.

“Whenever we see the Bhopal [BJP] MP, sister Pragya Thakur, playing basketball and walking without support or dancing happily like this, it makes us happy...” tweeted Saluja on Wednesday.

On July 1, the Congress leader had shared the video of Thakur playing basketball. He had then posted the video, with the caption: “Earlier, we only saw [Thakur] in a wheelchair. But it was a joy to see her trying her hand out at basketball. Till now, what we knew was that she cannot properly stand or walk because of an injury. May God always keep her healthy.”

Malegaon blast case

Six people were killed and 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.

In October 2018, an NIA court charged Thakur, Sameer Kulkarni, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, Sudhakar Chaturvedi, Ramesh Upadhyay and Ajay Rahilkar in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. The accused face charges of murder, abetment and conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The trial in the case had come to a halt in March 2020 after a lockdown was imposed across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The proceedings resumed in December.

In January, Thakur’s petition seeking exemption from physical appearances in court had said that she has multiple illnesses and has been undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.