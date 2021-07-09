The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear a public interest litigation filed by the Delhi government against the Centre for closure of 10 thermal power plants in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, India Today reported. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government said the power plants were contributing to air pollution in Delhi.

“It is amusing that State of Delhi is coming in a PIL against the Centre,” a bench of Justices Navin Sinha and RS Reddy said.

Public Interest Litigation is normally filed by individuals or organisations to secure fundamental rights of citizens or to ensure justice for the disadvantaged section of the society.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the Delhi government, argued that the power plants contribute up to 80% of sulphates and other “killer gases”, leading to pollution in Delhi, according to PTI.

Delhi consistently ranks among cities with the worst air pollution in the world. The PIL also sought the quashing of an order passed by the Central Pollution Control Board, giving more time to these 10 plants to install Fuel Gas Desulphurisation devices.

Gonsalves contended that pollution in Delhi was becoming worse and that the Centre was not interested in tackling the crisis despite assuring the court.

“If the Centre did not honour the commitment, then you move in the same case where the Centre gave the undertaking,” the bench said, according to NDTV.

The court also dismissed a request by Gonsalves to tag the PIL with other pending cases. After this, the advocate withdrew the PIL from the Supreme Court.