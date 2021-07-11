Top 10 Covid updates: US concerned about economic recovery due to new variants, says top official
A look at the biggest coronavirus developments of the day.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country was worried about the risk that the Delta and other new variants of the coronavirus infection could pose to global economic recovery, AFP reported. “We are a connected global economy, what happens in any part of the world affects all other countries,” she said.
- India reported 41,506 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday morning, taking the country’s tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 30,837,222, data from the health ministry showed. The toll rose by 895 to 4,08,040. The active caseload declined to 4.54 lakh.
- Delhi reported only 53 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day count for the city since April 15 last year, PTI reported. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national Capital allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to open with 50% capacity for academic trainings and meetings from Monday.
- The Rajasthan government lifted the weekend curfew and allowed cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres to run on 50% occupancy, the Hindustan Times reported. Skill development centres in the state will also be allowed to operate, while restrictions on outdoor sports have been lifted.
- The Uttar Pradesh government also relaxed coronavirus restrictions as the night curfew timing has now been curtailed to 10 pm to 6 am, the Hindustan Times reported.
- Kerala once again reported the highest number of cases among all states as the tally rose by 12,220 in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 8,535 new cases.
- Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the central government was better prepared to deal with a possible third wave of the coronavirus and predicted double-digit growth for the country in this financial year.
- A 90-year-old Belgian woman who died from Covid-19 in March had contracted two variants of coronavirus at the same time, which is believed to be the first documented case of its kind, Reuters reported. The woman, who did not get vaccinated, was infected with the Alpha and Beta strains.
- The government in Australia’s New South Wales state may not lift the Covid-19 lockdown in Sydney on next Friday, as was decided earlier, after Australia reported its first locally contracted Covid-19 death of the year on Sunday, Reuters reported. The country also registered 77 new cases, which is the highest single-day count so far in 2021.
- Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.66 crore people and killed over 40.27 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.