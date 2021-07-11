The Delhi government has allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to open with 50% capacity for academic trainings and meetings from Monday, PTI reported. However, physical classes are yet to resume for students.

“Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work,” said the government, according to the Hindustan Times. The Delhi Police and Army personnel can attend skill training classes without seeking permission from authorities.

According to the new guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, cinema halls, theatres, spas, swimming pools and entertainment parks will remain shut. Social, political, cultural, religious, and other such gatherings are also prohibited. The order will be in effect till July 26.

Delhi Metro and public transport buses will continue to operate with 50% seating capacity, the guidelines said.

Last week, the Delhi government allowed stadiums and sports complexes in the city to reopen without spectators.

Delhi was under a complete lockdown between April 19 and May 30. Authorities eased restrictions in a phased manner from May 31 as daily coronavirus cases declined.

Delhi recorded 76 new cases on Saturday, taking the tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 14,35,030. With one death, the toll rose to 25,012. The infection rate, which had touched 36% in the last week of April, has fallen under 0.1% now.

Last month, the DDMA allowed gyms and yoga institutes to function at half their capacity. On June 7, markets, malls and the Delhi Metro services were allowed to operate with 50% capacity. From June 14, the 50% cap was removed for markets and malls.