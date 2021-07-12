India on Monday morning recorded 37,154 new coronavirus cases and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed. With this, the infection tally climbed to 3,08,74,376 and the toll rose to 4,08,764 since the pandemic broke out in January last year.

The number of recovered patients crossed the three crore mark. The active caseload declined to 4,50,899. India has administered 37,73,52,501 doses so far under its countrywide inoculation drive.

(Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions to open with 50% capacity for academic trainings and meetings from the next day. Delhi reported only 53 new cases of Covid-19, which is the lowest single-day count for the city since April 15 last year.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar predicted that India will register double-digit growth in the current financial year 2021-’22. Kumar said that economic activities are expected to gain strength in the second half of the current fiscal as the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.67 crore people and killed over 40.29 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.