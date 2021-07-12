The rate of diesel was decreased by 16 paise per litre for the first time since April 15, while petrol prices were hiked by 28 paise for each litre on Monday, reported the Hindustan Times.

With this revision in rates, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 101.19 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.72, reported The Indian Express. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 97.29 and petrol costs Rs 107.20.

The price reduction for diesel came after international benchmark Brent Crude fell by $1.61 (nearly Rs 120), or 2.06%, per barrel at the closing on Friday, as compared to its peak of $77.16, or approximately Rs 5,746, on July 5.

The increase in the price of petrol is the 39th hike since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day pause in rate revision they had observed during Assembly elections to four states and one Union Territory. During this time, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 10.79 per litre and diesel by Rs 8.99 in Delhi.

In July, petrol prices have been increased seven times while diesel rates have gone up on four occasions.

Since May 4, petrol prices have crossed the Rs 100-per-litre mark in at least 17 states and Union Territories including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Sikkim, Delhi, Ladakh and West Bengal.

The highest fuel rates have been recorded in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district, where petrol costs Rs 112.53 and diesel Rs 102.98 per litre. The prices of petrol and diesel were last hiked on July 10. Then, petrol got costlier by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise.

Opposition parties have criticised the Centre because of the increasing fuel prices in recent months.

On July 7, Congress workers protested outside the residence of former Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, who now holds the education portfolio. Hardeep Singh Puri was appointed the new minister for the petroleum ministry after the Cabinet reshuffle.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders have defended the rising fuel prices.

On July 10, Madhya Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Om Prakash Saklecha had justified the increase in fuel prices by suggesting that a person could feel pleasure only when there is pain.

In June, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar suggested people should cycle rather than use fuel-driven vehicles, as that would keep them healthy and reduce pollution.

