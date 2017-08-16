FEMINISM IS FUN

Behanchara Diaries: Pakistani feminists have a new podcast, and it’s calling all the desi ladies

Slovenly Academic, Smol Girl and Pop Culture Diva discuss intersectionality, public spaces and the politics of loitering.

by 
Behan(chai)chara corner in Karachi. | Photo courtesy: Girls at Dhabas.

Three days after Behanchara Diaries released the first episode of their podcast in March, they received a rather surprising tweet. It was from a Kashmir-based woman. The tweet included a link to the episode, a photograph of a group of smiling women, and the fact that they “met in a park next to a military camp to listen to the podcast”.

It was the kind of feedback that reaffirmed why the the podcast needed to exist – to bring desi feminists together so they could share their stories. “That was so heartening and really helped shape what we’re doing,” said Safieh Shah, the founder of the podcast.

Shah, a Karachi-based decolonial scientist, founded Behanchara Diaries after returning to Pakistan and joining the Girls at Dhabas collective last year, a forum where women and gender non-conforming individuals reclaim public spaces in Pakistan. “Growing up, I was often the only woman among my peers pushing to be in more male-dominated spaces, and had to go through many of these experiences alone,” she said. “When I came back, it was heartening to see that younger women were coming together in ways I couldn’t earlier. The podcast is a way to further feminism through women taking control of their own narrative, telling our own experiences and stories, something I wish I had when I was younger.”

Currently on its fourth episode, Behanchara Diaries is the first-of-its-kind women-driven Pakistani platform that explores feminism, intersectionality, the politics of public spaces and more.

Behanchara Diaries artwork.
Behanchara Diaries artwork.

At a moment when the internet has spawned new-age interpretations of feminism, quick hashtags and catchphrases like feminazi, the podcast is also an attempt to carve out an alternative space, particularly from a South Asian perspective.

“In order to truly understand something, you need to take out time,” said Zehra Naqvi, a documentary filmmaker who edits Behanchara Diaries’ episodes. “Podcasts are about listening to different voices, multiple views and forming an opinion. It gives nuance to the catchphrases you come across online.”

Crossover appeal

When Shah says that Behanchara Diaries is an extension of Girls at Dhabas, she is right – using pseudonyms like Pop Culture Diva, Slovenly Academic and Smol Girl, the women from Girls at Dhabas frequently feature in the episodes of Behanchara, discussing – in a mix of Hindi/Urdu and English – everything from gender-driven segregation of spaces, being a woman behind the wheel, and what it means to be a “bad girl”.

The first episode opens with a definition of intersectionality, and delves into how loitering becomes a political act for a woman. The narrator, speaking about the semester she spent in the US, says her best experience was feeling invisible on the streets – safe in the feeling that she wasn’t being scrutinised as a woman. It’s something most South Asian women that have ever experienced a culture apart from their own can relate to.

Reclaiming Karachi's streets. Photo courtesy: Girls at Dhabas.
Reclaiming Karachi's streets. Photo courtesy: Girls at Dhabas.

These experiences also unite the two women behind the show – Shah left Karachi in 2009 to complete her Masters from Edinburgh and travelled widely thereafter, while Naqvi studied in London. “My art degree included filmmaking so I would roam around in London with my camera, talking to people and documenting their experiences,” said Naqvi. “This was something I had never done in Karachi. Going abroad and having these conversations helped me understand the social dynamics that are often invisible, and find ways to subvert them. After coming back to Karachi, my friend and I began getting out early in the morning, walking around with our cameras. It was taking ownership and feeling empowered instead of uncomfortable or scared.”

The episodes also include snippets of music, poems and books by South Asian women. In the episode about loitering, Smol Girl reads out an excerpt from her book, Good and Bad Reasons to Be Out of the House While Female:

“Nothing but an authentic philosophical quest should tempt a woman out of her char diwari, you’d better be trying to find the meaning of life, the universe and everything at the bottom of that chai ki pyali...” 

Another episode includes the Sifarish song, a tongue-in-cheek track that weaves in samples from a bitter Pakistani man’s rant accusing Slowspin – a local electronica musician – of winning a music award only because of her contacts in the industry. The track was by Zahra Paracha and Natasha Noorani, two of the co-founders of the annual Lahore Music Meet. “We try and play around with the music to create a different experience, to keep it refreshing,” said Naqvi. “The conversations dictate the form the podcast or music will take.”

Owning your culture

While Behanchara Diaries attempts to equip women with greater agency over their actions, it also serves as a platform for self-reflection and critique. In one of the episodes, Slovenly Academic and Sad Khatra discuss a women’s-only bike rally, and the criticism they received from older feminists – that they were elite girls, and there were much bigger fights to fight. “People don’t mean to criticise,” said Shah. “They end up forgetting that movements become big because of talking and discussing and acts of resistance. It’s important to engage each other inter-generationally.”

The podcast currently streams on Patari, Pakistan’s biggest music streaming service, but the founders are in the process of launching the episodes on Soundcloud, so the conversations can move outside Pakistan and be accessed by desi feminists everywhere. The creators are making a strong effort to discard the mainstream white-feminist narrative, and forge their own experiences as South Asian women. “I’ve experienced a lot of institutional racism as a woman of colour,” Shah admitted. “I’ve worked with people of colour and Muslims from war-affected areas and we all relied heavily on each other for validation, emotional comfort and to express things we could not at work or even to white partners or friends.”

Behan(chai)chara corner in Lahore. Photo courtesy: Girls at Dhabas.
Behan(chai)chara corner in Lahore. Photo courtesy: Girls at Dhabas.

Given the podcast’s Do-It-Yourself format, Shah and Naqvi want to reach out to more women, even outside Pakistan, who can record their experiences and be featured on Behanchara Diaries, because change-inducing narratives are not one-size-fits-all. “Making this podcast is political… it’s creating conversations by putting out the voices of so many women,” said Naqvi. “To limit your politics and feminism into old-school ideas and conventional forms is not right.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

In 2010, Han Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

Cover your basics

Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

Size matters

The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

Machine intelligence that helps save time

In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

The green quotient

Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

Customisable washing modes

Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

Play

To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.