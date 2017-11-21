Performing Arts

Exit from auditorium: Why Indian dancers prefer performing in parks, basements and malls

Despite the tricky logistics, a surge of alternative performance spaces have opened up how performance can be made, presented and viewed.

by 
TIFA Working Studios/via Facebook.com

Classical dancers are taught to aim their gaze slightly above the audience’s line of sight. The width of this gaze makes it targeted yet impersonal – you address each viewer as an individual, yet never lock eyes long enough to forge a connection. This may work in proscenium theatres where the stage lights are blinding enough to wash out the audience. However, in a basement studio, with an audience of 30 people, smiling brilliantly at the empty space above people’s heads is rarely a solution. There are no blinding lights, and the audience is right at your feet.

How do you then define your separation from the audience?

Alternative and intimate spaces – such as converted studios, basements, parks, shopping malls and homes – have made performances accessible to newer audiences today, while creating new opportunities for artists. While these spaces come with their challenges, they have also begun to inform how work is made, allowing artists greater room to evolve new formats of making and receiving a performance.

Lost and found spaces

What is the shelf life of a performance? Until a few years ago, once a performance was ready, artists in India waited to be invited to the handful of institutional venues. A more expensive option was to rent a theatre, find sponsors, and sell tickets – with very slim chances of breaking even or turning a profit. This meant that weeks and months of rehearsal could, with some luck, result in a few shows with negligible returns. The work reached limited audiences and the rigid presentation format within a formal theatre setting meant that viewers had few opportunities to discuss the work.

While alternative spaces accommodate fewer people at a time, they allow for a deeper engagement with the artist’s process. They also prolong the shelf life of a work, almost functioning as a tour circuit with the emergence of several such spaces across India.

In many cases, the need for alternative spaces has catapulted artists into playing more active roles in such initiatives, like leading and managing venues or curating programmes for them. Manishikha Baul, a dancer based in New Delhi, felt stifled by her performances in conventional spaces. She found herself performing for a limited circle of people – fellow dancers, journalists, friends and family. “By creating an auditorium, you cut off a section of the public, just as a shopping mall does,” she said. “I found myself bothered by how art is accessed, viewed and patronised.”

Mallika Taneja. Photo credit: Thoda Dhyaan Se-Be Careful/via Facebook.com
Mallika Taneja. Photo credit: Thoda Dhyaan Se-Be Careful/via Facebook.com

This lack of stimulation led her to Lost and Found – Delhi-based theatre-maker Mallika Taneja’s initiative to bring the arts to neighbourhood spaces. Baul partnered with Taneja to programme regular performances in a few neighbourhoods across Delhi, many of them in the gazebos of public parks. This presented interesting challenges – the lack of electricity, running water and sometimes, smooth surfaces. Baul saw that artists were willing to use these limitations to trigger their imagination, finding new ways of negotiating what they sought of spaces.

Over time, the Lost and Found duo noticed that some neighbourhoods were more proactive about continuing to bring the arts to their localities by opening out community spaces to independent artists and other initiatives. Yet the first step, Baul feels, needs to be taken by the artist – one shouldn’t expect the audience to initiate such a shift.

Opening windows

For Nimi Ravindran of Bengaluru’s Sandbox Collective, which produces, curates and tours work, infrequent performance opportunities led to new avenues. In its early days, Sandbox programmed performances in people’s homes. Some of their audiences from this time became regular theatre-goers.

“For theatre companies, it is hard to subsist on just a few shows,” said Ravindran. “We had a show. How could we perform it? We added and removed props based on the space, and were flexible about light and sound requirements. People would invite all their neighbours to come and watch the show, and this brought us audiences who had never watched theatre earlier. Instead of leaving after the performance, they would hang out and talk to the actors about their lives.”

Photo credit: Sandbox Collective/via Facebook.com
Photo credit: Sandbox Collective/via Facebook.com

Spaces like parks and homes double up as alternative spaces, reverting to their original function once the performance has ended. In other cases, space is repurposed on a more permanent basis.

In Pune, Trishla Talera converted a defunct Art Deco hotel in the centre of the city into the TIFA Working Studios, a hub for contemporary art practice. TIFA runs an annual residency and offers workspaces to artists-in-residence, besides curating its own programmes. Artists have chosen to engage with the building by “retrofitting performances to the space”, as Talera puts it. While some have had audiences move through the building during the performance, others work with ambient sound, or replace the standard lighting rig with an assemblage of torches and night lamps, thus adapting performances to the architecture of the space.

Photo credit: TIFA Working Studios/via Facebook.com
Photo credit: TIFA Working Studios/via Facebook.com

In some instances, a space built for one occasion can suit another with some modifications. On some days, the Kanara Catholic Association’s building in Bandra’s Ranwar village hosts religious and festive events, including birthdays, first communions and weddings. On other days, it is home to an alternative performance venue called The Mumbai Assembly. The space has tied up with programming partners across creative disciplines, who bring in specialised knowledge and also facilitate nuanced encounters with the creative process. Through a partnership with the Shapeshift Collective, their dance curation developed into a mentorship programme, opportunities to use rehearsal space, share work-in-progress and hold regular workshops.

In performance, the challenges of turning around a functional space and making it the site of an artistic practice are exciting. Making a space financially viable is a larger concern – one that may or may not be passed on to an artist. “Every time we do a show we set up lighting rigs for it,” noted TMA co-founder Preeti Gaonkar. “It’s fun for artists to constantly think about how to engage with the audience. We don’t really make money off the space but we know that the audience has had an experience they will remember.”

Photo credit: Shapeshift Collective/via Facebook.com
Photo credit: Shapeshift Collective/via Facebook.com

Alternative spaces are everywhere – on the top floor of an office building on the busy Lalbagh Road in Bengaluru, in a bungalow in Mumbai’s Aram Nagar or in the basements of several private homes in Delhi. They mitigate the precariousness of creative work by making it possible to show work more often and at a lower cost. The audiences are smaller, but they are locals who spread the word. For the uninitiated, these spaces feel less intimidating, open to a viewer plopping down on a cushion – devoid of the pomp and ceremony of mainstream venues. The architecture and the intimacy of these spaces makes the performance experience immediate and tactile. For contemporary performance makers, often working outside frameworks of state or institutional support, these spaces posit an alternative ecology, one that is able to contextualise their particular sensibilities and approaches to form.

A dance workshop at The Mumbai Assembly. Photo credit: themumbaiassembly/Facebook
A dance workshop at The Mumbai Assembly. Photo credit: themumbaiassembly/Facebook
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Behind the garb of wealth and success, white collar criminals are hiding in plain sight

Understanding the forces that motivate leaders to become fraudsters.

Most con artists are very easy to like; the ones that belong to the corporate society, even more so. The Jordan Belforts of the world are confident, sharp and can smooth-talk their way into convincing people to bend at their will. For years, Harshad Mehta, a practiced con-artist, employed all-of-the-above to earn the sobriquet “big bull” on Dalaal Street. In 1992, the stockbroker used the pump and dump technique, explained later, to falsely inflate the Sensex from 1,194 points to 4,467. It was only after the scam that journalist Sucheta Dalal, acting on a tip-off, broke the story exposing how he fraudulently dipped into the banking system to finance a boom that manipulated the stock market.

Play

In her book ‘The confidence game’, Maria Konnikova observes that con artists are expert storytellers - “When a story is plausible, we often assume it’s true.” Harshad Mehta’s story was an endearing rags-to-riches tale in which an insurance agent turned stockbroker flourished based on his skill and knowledge of the market. For years, he gave hope to marketmen that they too could one day live in a 15,000 sq.ft. posh apartment with a swimming pool in upmarket Worli.

One such marketman was Ketan Parekh who took over Dalaal Street after the arrest of Harshad Mehta. Ketan Parekh kept a low profile and broke character only to celebrate milestones such as reaching Rs. 100 crore in net worth, for which he threw a lavish bash with a star-studded guest-list to show off his wealth and connections. Ketan Parekh, a trainee in Harshad Mehta’s company, used the same infamous pump-and-dump scheme to make his riches. In that, he first used false bank documents to buy high stakes in shares that would inflate the stock prices of certain companies. The rise in stock prices lured in other institutional investors, further increasing the price of the stock. Once the price was high, Ketan dumped these stocks making huge profits and causing the stock market to take a tumble since it was propped up on misleading share prices. Ketan Parekh was later implicated in the 2001 securities scam and is serving a 14-years SEBI ban. The tactics employed by Harshad Mehta and Ketan Parekh were similar, in that they found a loophole in the system and took advantage of it to accumulate an obscene amount of wealth.

Play

Call it greed, addiction or smarts, the 1992 and 2001 Securities Scams, for the first time, revealed the magnitude of white collar crimes in India. To fill the gaps exposed through these scams, the Securities Laws Act 1995 widened SEBI’s jurisdiction and allowed it to regulate depositories, FIIs, venture capital funds and credit-rating agencies. SEBI further received greater autonomy to penalise capital market violations with a fine of Rs 10 lakhs.

Despite an empowered regulatory body, the next white-collar crime struck India’s capital market with a massive blow. In a confession letter, Ramalinga Raju, ex-chairman of Satyam Computers convicted of criminal conspiracy and financial fraud, disclosed that Satyam’s balance sheets were cooked up to show an excess of revenues amounting to Rs. 7,000 crore. This accounting fraud allowed the chairman to keep the share prices of the company high. The deception, once revealed to unsuspecting board members and shareholders, made the company’s stock prices crash, with the investors losing as much as Rs. 14,000 crores. The crash of India’s fourth largest software services company is often likened to the bankruptcy of Enron - both companies achieved dizzying heights but collapsed to the ground taking their shareholders with them. Ramalinga Raju wrote in his letter “it was like riding a tiger, not knowing how to get off without being eaten”, implying that even after the realisation of consequences of the crime, it was impossible for him to rectify it.

It is theorised that white-collar crimes like these are highly rationalised. The motivation for the crime can be linked to the strain theory developed by Robert K Merton who stated that society puts pressure on individuals to achieve socially accepted goals (the importance of money, social status etc.). Not having the means to achieve those goals leads individuals to commit crimes.

Take the case of the executive who spent nine years in McKinsey as managing director and thereafter on the corporate and non-profit boards of Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, American Airlines, and Harvard Business School. Rajat Gupta was a figure of success. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy added an additional layer of credibility to his image. He created the American India Foundation which brought in millions of dollars in philanthropic contributions from NRIs to development programs across the country. Rajat Gupta’s descent started during the investigation on Raj Rajaratnam, a Sri-Lankan hedge fund manager accused of insider trading. Convicted for leaking confidential information about Warren Buffet’s sizeable investment plans for Goldman Sachs to Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta was found guilty of conspiracy and three counts of securities fraud. Safe to say, Mr. Gupta’s philanthropic work did not sway the jury.

Play

The people discussed above have one thing in common - each one of them was well respected and celebrated for their industry prowess and social standing, but got sucked down a path of non-violent crime. The question remains - Why are individuals at successful positions willing to risk it all? The book Why They Do It: Inside the mind of the White-Collar Criminal based on a research by Eugene Soltes reveals a startling insight. Soltes spoke to fifty white collar criminals to understand their motivations behind the crimes. Like most of us, Soltes expected the workings of a calculated and greedy mind behind the crimes, something that could separate them from regular people. However, the results were surprisingly unnerving. According to the research, most of the executives who committed crimes made decisions the way we all do–on the basis of their intuitions and gut feelings. They often didn’t realise the consequences of their action and got caught in the flow of making more money.

Play

The arena of white collar crimes is full of commanding players with large and complex personalities. Billions, starring Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti, captures the undercurrents of Wall Street and delivers a high-octane ‘ruthless attorney vs wealthy kingpin’ drama. The show looks at the fine line between success and fraud in the stock market. Bobby Axelrod, the hedge fund kingpin, skilfully walks on this fine line like a tightrope walker, making it difficult for Chuck Rhoades, a US attorney, to build a case against him.

If financial drama is your thing, then block your weekend for Billions. You can catch it on Hotstar Premium, a platform that offers a wide collection of popular and Emmy-winning shows such as Game of Thrones, Modern Family and This Is Us, in addition to live sports coverage, and movies. To subscribe, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.