art world

Much before Instagram, the Prince of Prussia sketched everything he loved about 19th century India

The lithographs reflect the unique perspective of a European royal trying to understand foreign cultures.

by 
Prince Waldemar in Nako, Himachal Pradesh.

In January 1845, Prince Waldemar of Prussia, Germany, landed in Calcutta while on an expedition to explore distant lands. Accompanied by a team of military men already familiar with India, a botanist and a medical doctor, Prince Waldemar had set out on his journey in September 1844 and made his way to India via Athens, Egypt and Ceylon (now Sri Lanka).

Nephew of King Friedrich Wilhelm III, Waldemar harboured a deep love for travel and was driven by an insatiable desire to explore the natural phenomena, to venture into the unknown world, and to understand other cultures. Alexander Von Humboldt, a Prussian geographer, naturalist and explorer called it Waldemar’s “military curiosity”. In the Indian subcontinent, his destinations included Patna, Kathmandu, Benares, Delhi, Nainital, the regions of the Himalayas and finally Lahore, Jaipur, Gwalior, Indore and Bombay.

Besides being a trained military man, Waldemar was also an enthusiastic artist and created many watercolour paintings and sketches depicting his travels across India. These watercolours, turned into lithographs in Berlin on his return, are on display at an exhibition in New Delhi until November 9.

Prince Waldemar's painting of 'Afghan soldiers'.
Prince Waldemar's painting of 'Afghan soldiers'.

Titled Travels of the Prince of Prussia to India 1844-46, Waldemar’s art depicts his experiences in the subcontinent and includes scenes from an idyllic village, landscapes and monuments. Humboldt, who admired these works, said the sketches were “endowed with life and artistic value”.

Many of the lithographs show the Anglo-Sikh battle of 1845-1846 fought between the Sikhs and the East India Company during the Prince’s trip to India. According to The Legitimacy of Modern Age, written by philosopher-historian Hans Blumenberg: “The prince’s participation in this battle in distant Asia was praised as a heroic deed in military circles and at court in Berlin.”

Prince Waldemar of Prussia. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Prince Waldemar of Prussia. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Waldemar also had a habit of keeping detailed diaries and after his death in 1849, his art and writings from India were published in 1853 in a book titled In Memory of the Travels of Prince Waldemar of Prussia to India 1844-1846.

Prince Waldemar in Lahore.
Prince Waldemar in Lahore.

The Punjab Tourism department compiled these lithographs in an album that according to NPS Randhawa, Director Tourism at Art Gallery, Chandigarh, aims to be of assistance to historians, especially the historians of Punjab and future generations of researchers and scholars.

In a blog post on the website of the German Embassy in India, art historian Dr Jutta Jain-Neubauer, who also contributed a foreword to the album, writes about how the royal Waldemar did not like the extra security that was provided to him while in India and preferred exploring the region on his own, anonymously.

When once he tried to sneak out of his room to stroll through the ‘native’ bazaar in Calcutta on his own, his ‘Butler’ caught him and suggested that he made horses and carriage ready for him. The Prince requested to be left alone, but his guardian insisted on doing his assigned duties. Waldemar angrily shouted at him, which had the desired effect, followed by his guardian’s contemptuous and scornful glances. Prince Waldemar writes: ‘I was more than happy to get rid of this useless attendant, and enjoyed going out anonymously. It is such a pleasure for me to stroll around in unknown towns and to observe the hustle and bustle in the local streets and markets. And if this appeals to me in Europe, how much more in this country, where I encounter hundreds of new exciting images at every step.’” 

Waldemar returned to Berlin in June 1846, by which time he had not only sketched his experiences but also amassed a vast collection of notes and essays on India, along with a collection of Indian armament and a comprehensive herbarium of plants collected and pressed.

Prince Waldemar draws the river Sutlej.
Prince Waldemar draws the river Sutlej.

Travels of the Prince of Prussia to India 1844-1846 is on display at the India International Centre in Delhi till November 9.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Your home’s air quality is probably twenty times worse compared to the WHO standard

Here’s what you can do about it.

Shutterstock and Pixabay

While the deplorable state of air quality in Indian cities is well known, indoor air quality does not usually come up in the umpteen discussions on pollution. Indoor air pollution is caused by the release and suspension of pollutants indoors in homes, offices etc. It can be just as harmful to health, as it tends to be more concentrated than the air outdoors.

The indoor air pollutants most commonly found in urban India emerge from seemingly harmless day-to-day activities. Invisible volatile organic compounds (VOCs), for example, are released by perfumes, paints, heated plastics, household cleaners, carpets, furniture etc. Upholstery, especially, acts as a trap for VOCs and PM2.5 (fine particulate matter). Long-term exposure to VOCs is known to be detrimental to health - effects range from eye and throat irritation to damage to liver, kidneys and central nervous system.

Living particles (dust mites, mould, mildew, airborne bacteria, pet dander etc.) too permeate the indoor environment. Coupled with tobacco smoke, they are among the major triggers of asthma in children. From mould on shower curtains, pillows, blankets, stuffed animals to pet hair on carpets and floors, these asthma triggers can be found everywhere.

Any and every household product that releases emissions of some kind is potentially polluting. Cooking equipment like a gas stove, for example, can release carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide as by-products - common complaints associated with the two are headaches, sustained fatigue and inflammation eyes, nose and throat. Even broken CFLs and tube lights emit small amounts of mercury, a known neurotoxin.

The prospect of tackling indoor pollution can sound intimidating to homeowners. However, there are steps you can take today to help mitigate the levels of indoor pollution in your house. Proper ventilation, regular cleaning of AC filters and adjustment of humidity levels can help reduce the density of pollutants. If your home houses elderly parents, young kids, expecting mothers, someone with a respiratory ailment or even pets whose dander could aggravate health problems, it is essential that you invest in an air purifier. Honeywell’s Air Touch range of air purifiers employ a three-stage purification process which can remove more than 99% of indoor pollutants - including fine pollutants such as PM2.5 (particulate matter). This is crucial because with the daily household activities such as cooking, cleaning and so on, the PM2.5 levels can go up to as much as 500, while the WHO standard cites 25 to be the ideal upper limit. Honeywell’s Air Touch range is comprised of air purifiers that do not release ozone (known to worsen respiratory conditions) as a by-product. One of the products, Air Touch I8 specifically, comes with a real time PM2.5 display that helps you monitor the quality of air you are breathing. You can see the air quality improving as the purifier does its job. Most importantly, the technology is certified from the Indian Medical Academy for preventive health and is recommended for Indian homes by them. To see just how Honeywell’s air purifiers can put you at ease, watch the video below.

Play

To learn more about the technology behind Honeywell’s air purifiers and the range of products on offer, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Honeywell and not by the Scroll editorial team.