photo roll

From bejeweled maharajas to rebellious soldiers, these 19th-century images document India’s history

The Sarmaya collection shows how the camera became a tool to showcase economic and political power.

by 
Jaswant Singh, Maharaja of Bhurtpore in Durbar, 1850s/Shepherd and Robertson. | Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.

In a sepia-toned photograph, Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia of Gwalior – dressed in fine clothes – is surrounded by his courtiers. His position in the center of the frame, and the courtiers’ gaze on him, emphasise the king’s power and authority. Captured in the 1860s by the English photographer Samuel Bourne and his partner Charles Shepherd, this picture is one of many portraits dating back to the 19th century that are part of the Sarmaya collection.

Started in 2014 by banker Paul Abraham, Sarmaya is a digital archive of his collection of coins, photographs, maps, and folk, tribal and contemporary artworks along with rare books such as an 1875 volume of History of the Indian Mutiny by Charles Ball. A part of this collection is on display at Mumbai’s Pundole Art Gallery till February 24. Titled Portrait of a Nation, A Nation in Portraits, the exhibition showcases 19th-century photographs from the Indian Subcontinent and, through them, explores its relationship with photography.

Maharajah Scindia of Gwalior with his suite, 1860s/Bourne and Shepherd. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.
Maharajah Scindia of Gwalior with his suite, 1860s/Bourne and Shepherd. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.

Tracing history

In Urdu, sarmaya means property or something valuable. For Abraham, it is the word that perfectly represented his collection. What started with 10 coins from Travancore – a princely state in Kerala that was dissolved in 1949 – in a Vaseline box has now become a collection of thousands of rare artefacts from around India.

According to the 57-year-old banker, Sarmaya grew from coins to maps and then on to black-and-white photography. “Maps came when I needed to track the old names of cities mentioned on the coins,” said Abraham. “For example, Agra used to be called Akbarabad. I started hunting [for] old maps that would have the old names of such places and eventually got interested in collecting the visual evidence of the 1857 uprising.”

Maharani of Pratapgarh. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.
Maharani of Pratapgarh. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.

The exhibition begins with images of the 1857 Mutiny taken by Italian-British photographer Felice Beato, who was commissioned by the War Office in London to take documentary photographs of the damages to the buildings in Lucknow following the two sieges.

According to Madhavan Pillai, curator of the exhibition, Beato’s gritty works during this time served a dual purpose. “While the British used these images as a representation of imperial values and sacrifice for the greater good that British superiority emphasised, the images narrate the story of repression and devastation,” he said in a curatorial note.

Cashmere Gate, Delhi, 1858/Felice Beato. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.
Cashmere Gate, Delhi, 1858/Felice Beato. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.

Photographers such as Samuel Bourne, Charles Shepherd and John P Nicholas, followed to India soon after and their images of the country have been popularised in exhibitions and books such as Picturing India: People, Places And The World Of The East India Company.

Portrait of indigenous Tribals from the Nilgiri Hills, 1850-59/John P Nicholas. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.
Portrait of indigenous Tribals from the Nilgiri Hills, 1850-59/John P Nicholas. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.

Power play

In the late 19th and early 20th century, the medium of photography caught the attention of Indian maharajas, nizams, nawabs, maharawals and other royals as a medium for projecting power. A section of the exhibition is dedicated to portraits of these men and women of wealth, including those of the maharani of Pratapgarh, prince of Morvi, princess of Rajkot and of an 11-year-old Jaswant Singh, the maharaja of Bhurtpore.

In the photograph, a bejewelled Maharaja Jaswant Singh sits on a guddee, or cushion, his sword across his knees with his noble officers on either side and his servants behind him. It is not just a portrait of the little king but also an illustration of the royal durbar in session and the hierarchy of each worker in how they are positioned around the ruler.

Prince of Morvi, 1933/Lafayette Studios. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.
Prince of Morvi, 1933/Lafayette Studios. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.

“Initially, photography was limited to royals and wealthy individuals owing to high cost and [its] laborious process,” said Pillai. “As technology advanced, photography became more accessible to groups and important events got documented. Ruling families employed state photographers to continuously photograph ceremonies, rituals as well as hunting expeditions. These images are representative of social, economic or political power. They are capable of both affirming leaderships and of challenging their authority among their subjects and to establish themselves as equals with the British rulers.”

Maharaja Jivajirao Scindia of Gwalior, 1920s. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.
Maharaja Jivajirao Scindia of Gwalior, 1920s. Image courtesy: Sarmaya Collection, Mumbai.

“Many royal and rich patrons were recording occasions for posterity,” said Abraham. “Each image was probably a result of days of waiting and trying to get it right. With long exposures, one had to choose the moment carefully and get the composition right. Each photograph, in some sense, is therefore a unique work of art.”

Portrait of a Nation, a Nation in Portraits is on at the Pundole Art Gallery, Mumbai, till February 24.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

It’s the new year and it’s already time to plan your next holiday

Here are some great destinations for you to consider.

Lovat Lane, London. Source: Pexels

Vacation planning can get serious and strategic. Some people swear by the save and splurge approach that allows for one mini getaway and one dream holiday in a year. Others use the solo to family tactic and distribute their budget across solo trips, couple getaways and family holidays. Regardless of what strategy you implement to plan your trip, the holiday list is a handy tool for eager travellers. After having extensively studied the 2018 holiday list, here’s what we recommend:

March: 10 days of literature, art and culture in Toronto

For those you have pledged to read more or have more artistic experiences in 2018, Toronto offers the Biblio-Mat, the world’s first randomising vending machine for old books. You can find the Biblio-Mat, paper artefacts, rare books and more at The Monkey’s Paw, an antiquarian bookseller. If you can tear yourself away from this eclectic bookstore, head over to The Public Library in Toronto for the Merril Collection of over 72000 items of science fiction, fantasy magic realism and graphic novels. With your bag full of books, grab a coffee at Room 2046 – a café cum store cum studio that celebrates all things whimsical and creative. Next, experience art while cycling across the 80km Pan Am Path. Built for walking, running, cycling and wheeling, the Pan Am Path is a recreational pathway that offers a green, scenic and river views along with art projects sprinkled throughout the route. You can opt for a guided tour of the path or wander aimlessly for serendipitous discoveries.

Nothing beats camping to ruminate over all those new ideas collected over the past few days. Make way to Killarney Provincial Park for 2-3 days for some quiet time amongst lakes and hills. You can grab a canoe, go hiking or get back to nature, but don’t forget to bring a tent.

If you use the long-weekend of 2nd March to extend your trip, you get to experience the Toronto Light Festival as a dazzling bonus.

June: 10 days of culinary treats, happy feet and a million laughs in Chicago

Famous for creating the deep-dish pizza and improv comedy, Chicago promises to banish that mid-year lull. Get tickets for The Second City’s Legendary Laughs at The UP-Comedy Club - the company that gave us the legendary Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Key & Peele. All that laughter can sure work up an appetite, one that can be satiated with Lou Malnati’s classic deep-dish pizza. For dessert, head over to the Ferrara Original Bakery for mouth-watering treats.

Chicago in June is pleasant and warm enough to explore the outdoors and what better way to soak in the sunshine, than by having a picnic at the Maggie Daley Park. Picnic groves, wall climbing, mini golf, roller blading – the park offers a plethora of activities for individuals as well as families.

If you use the long weekend of 15th June, you can extend your trip to go for Country LakeShake – Chicago’s country music festival featuring Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley.

August: 7 days in London for Europe’s biggest street festival

Since 1964, the Notting Hill Carnival has been celebrating London’s Caribbean communities with dancing, masquerade and music ranging from reggae to salsa. Watch London burst into colours and sparkle at the Notting Hill Carnival. Home to Sherlock Holmes and Charles Dickens Museum, London is best experienced by wandering through its tiny streets. Chance encounters with bookstores such as Foyles and Housemans, soaking in historic sights while enjoying breakfast at Arthur’s Café or Blackbird Bakery, rummaging the stalls at Broadway market or Camden Market – you can do so much in London while doing nothing at all.

The Museum of Brand, Packaging and Advertising can send you reminiscing about those old ads, while the Clowns Gallery Museum can give you an insight in clown-culture. If you’d rather not roam aimlessly, book a street-art tour run by Alternative London or a Jack the Ripper Tour.

October: 10 days of an out-of-body experience in Vegas

About 16 km south of the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in Henderson, lies a visual spectacle. Seven Magic Mountains, an art installation by Ugo Rondinone, stands far away from the wild vibe that people expect in Las Vegas and instead offers a sense of wonder. Imagine seven pillars of huge, neon boulders, stacked up against one another stretched towards the sky. There’s a lot more where that came from, in Las Vegas. Captivating colour at the permanent James Turrell exhibit in Louis Vuitton, outdoor adventures at the Bootleg Canyon and vintage shopping at Patina Décor offer experiences that are not usually associated with Vegas. For that quintessential Vegas show, go for Shannon McBeath: Absinthe for some circus-style entertainment. If you put the holiday list to use, you can make it for the risefestival – think thousands of lanterns floating in the sky, right above you.

It’s time to get on with the vacation planning for the new year. So, pin up the holiday list, look up deals on hotels and flights and start booking. Save money by taking advantage of the British Airways Holiday Sale. With up to 25% off on flight, the offer is available to book until 31st January 2018 for travel up to 31st December in economy and premium economy and up to 31st August for business class. For great fares to great destinations, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of British Airways and not by the Scroll editorial team.