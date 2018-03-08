gender portrayals

This Women’s Day, let us retire phrases like ‘I’m not like other girls’

Tara Anand and Ellie Lee’s Instagram project helps women stop criticising members of their own gender.

Ellie Lee and Tara Anand, founders of the project, are like other girls. | Art by Ellie Lee and Tara Anand

Tara Anand and Ellie Lee, who are roommates at the School of Visual Arts, New York, felt miffed when a friend said she was not like other girls. It was a reminder of all those times when young women said things like “girls are petty” and “there’s always so much drama”. “Phrases like these are so normalised in society that we don’t even realise the damage they do,” said Lee. “Think about how much hate for your own gender you must have been taught growing up to cast it away like that?”

That’s when Anand suggested they do something to help create solidarity in womanhood. The result was an Instagram art project for women who don’t feel the need to disassociate themselves with their gender. Titled I Am Like Other Girls, the Instagram handle contains posts – illustrated by Lee and Anand – that challenge the stereotype that girls are delicate, overly emotional and obsessed with their looks.

Women for women

They kick-started the series with posts of their own in November – 19-year-old Anand likes to read and she is like other girls, and 18-year-old Lee farts and is like other girls. “One cannot hope to generalise an entire gender so when one says they aren’t like other girls, what does that even mean?” said Anand.

Within a few weeks, the two were inundated with requests from around the world and took on a few more illustrators to help in the project. Four months in, the handle has gathered over 4,000 followers. Anand and Lee aim to draw every single submission.

For each email received, they create a caricature of the sender on a light pink background, and through their illustrations, the diverse nature of these women becomes apparent. Nupur Saraswat, 23, from Singapore writes, “I don’t use make-up and I’m like other girls”, while 19-year-old Emma Depp says, “I play video games and I am like other girls”.

“Women make up almost half the population of the world and so they are an incredibly diverse group in terms of race, social strata, interests, abilities and preferences,” said Anand, who is originally from Mumbai. “Being like other girls doesn’t mean anything specific. Whatever you do or are or like, there are probably thousands of other girls who share this with you, so you are like other girls and you should be proud of it.”

Beyond stereotypes

In a paper on gender stereotyping, psychologist and author Liza Firestone explains that the notion that men and women behave in predefined manners is divisive: “The media is guilty of exploiting the differences between men and women and of exaggerating gender stereotypes of men and women to sell products. The residuals of these sexist prejudices in our lives today portray men as masterful, powerful, paternalistic and uncommunicative, and women as emotionally responsive and communicative, yet childlike, helpless and incompetent. These distortions of the sexes are divisive, and interfere with our being intimate and loving in our close relationships… These timeworn attitudes overstate the qualities that distinguish men and women, and place the two sexes in artificial categories.”

The women featured in Anand and Lee’s posts do not shy away from claiming that they love the colour pink or that they can be an “emotional bitch” who screams when upset. There are those who talk about their interest that are gender-neutral – like listening to 1980s music or being trilingual. “These are just things that people have submitted to us,” said Anand. “However, we do believe that girls’ activities are usually heavily gendered and restricted and so including activities like these reinforces the idea that there are no such things as intrinsically gendered activities, all activities are gender neutral and performing them doesn’t make you different from other girls.”

The handle also brings into focus issues like mental illness, gender identity and sexuality, which tend to make people feel alienated from their friends and family. Evelyn Mae from Ohio wrote: “I am mentally ill and I am like other girls.” Nat B said, “My mental disorder doesn’t make me weak and I am like other girls”.

“We really wanted this platform to be for people to be able to express themselves and not be ashamed of who they were or their gender, said Anand. “Because of this, we do not change or curate any entries. What we post is an authentic portrait of what our audience [members] define themselves as. I think because these posts are personal statements, it’s not so much the audience talking about these issues as talking about their relationships with those parts of them.”

Sponsored Content BY 

The impact of gender equality on the economy is far greater than its badge value

It's time to look at the larger picture.

Pexels

2017 heard voices from across the globe speak up in solidarity for gender equality. Today, with social media as the mega-phone that amplifies the global appeal for equality, the term seems to be suffering from semantic saturation i.e. due to constant repetition, it seems to have lost its meaning.

However, the gender gap is very real. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2017 that studied the parity gap across parameters such as access to health, education, politics and workplace, 2017 has been a bad year with the gender gap widening for the first time since records began in 2006. It pointed out that at the current rate of progress, it will take 100 years to bridge the global gender gap (and 217 years to fill workplace gender divide). The same report found India at 108th position in the Global Gender Gap index, a drop from 87 in 2016.

Before we get into the ways and means of accelerating gender equality at the workplace, let’s take a step back to understand what it stands for. Gender equality is the state in which access to rights and opportunities is unaffected by gender. In other words, it is a state devoid of assumptions and stereotypes that diminish the potential of an individual on the basis of their gender. But to really understand equality, it’s necessary to recognize inequality.

Gender bias at work

Gender norms call for women to take up the bulk of the responsibilities at home, and this puts the onus on women to choose between work or family. Liberian activist Leymah Gbowee, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 asked the men to put a monetary value to all the chores their wives did by estimating how much they’d have to pay someone else to do it. With this simple task, Gbowee demonstrated the value of unpaid work that women are expected to do – efforts that are routinely dismissed by working men and women.

This imbalance caused by gender norms or biases penetrates the workplace as well. According to a worldwide survey by Accenture, women are 22% less likely to reach manager level than their male peers. Conversely, men are 47% more likely to reach senior management/director positions than their female peers. The report confirmed that while there are a number of social and economic barriers to equality in the workplace such as educational disparities, childcare, domestic responsibilities and cultural biases, an organisation’s culture can hold women back too.

Why should we be worried about women dropping out mid-career?

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), improving gender parity may result in significant economic dividends depending on the situation of different economies. Gender equality could add additional $250 billion to the GDP of the United Kingdom, $550 billion to Japan’s and $2.5 trillion to China’s. The global GDP could increase by $5.3 trillion by 2025 if the gender gap in economic participation was closed by 25% over the same period.

At an enterprise level, gender equality has benefits comprising better decision making, innovation and greater employee satisfaction leading to higher growth and profits. The WEF report highlighted a LinkedIn research which found that women are under-represented in engineering, manufacturing and construction, and information, communication and technology. Each of these segments lose out the potential benefits of greater gender diversity.

Even at an individual level, the benefits of an equal workplace are seen by men and women alike. The Accenture study quoted earlier identified 40 factors that influence advancement at the workplace. The list of 40 includes gender diversity as a priority, diverse leadership, policies such as maternal and paternal leave and cultural drivers for a more inclusive workplace. The study found that in organisations where these 40 factors are implemented, even men are 23% more likely to advance to a manager level.

Benefits of a 50-50 workplace that leverages the full-potential of its employees has a 3-tier impact – on individual, enterprise, as well as the economy at large. Several companies have integrated gender inclusive frameworks with their organisational structure with the belief that diversity makes the company stronger in terms of innovation, creativity and growth. Representation, parental leave, family support, leadership training, flexible work schedules and transparency are some such policies that are being implemented in organisations to create a diverse and progressive work environment.

Digital literacy - an equaliser?

The movement towards an equal workforce is a slow but steady one which requires progressive transformations in both social and economic fronts of equality. Even though parity might take years to achieve, there are a few enablers that women can benefit from today - digital technology being one of them. An Accenture research explored how digital technology can be a great facilitator for women. The research, a global survey of 28,000 women and men, went on to highlight three accelerators that could close the gender pay gap – digital fluency, career strategy and tech immersion. According to the research, digital fluency – the extent to which people embrace and use digital technologies – advances pay equality by providing women access to online courses, networking, banking and paid work.

To complement digital fluency, a career strategy would help women manage their careers through mentorship, promotion and training. Lastly, tech immersion – acquiring STEM and digital skills – would help women advance as quickly as men in the workforce and increase their chances of working in a high paying industry. The study argues that combining these three equalizers would reduce the pay gap by 35% worldwide.

Organisations that are built on the principles of diversity know the following points to be true - that diversity is important to make a business stronger and more innovative; that gender equality supports those who have been denied opportunities based on unfair gender biases; and that workplaces need to evolve to make place for different needs and requirements and be flexible enough to create a sense of belonging for every individual in the workforce.

Accenture has been a leading voice in advocating equality in the workforce and continues to share its point of view while implementing inclusive policies in its own organisation and opening doors for women in STEM. With more than 40% of the workforce being women, 40% women new hires in 2016, and a vision to have 25% women managing directors globally by 2020 in their workforce, Accenture is paving the path towards a 50-50 world by 2025.

To know more about gender equality in the workplace and how to achieve it, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Accenture and not by the Scroll editorial team.