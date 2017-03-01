Invisible pain

No ordinary headache: 'I wouldn't even wish this upon my enemy'

The key to controlling migraine, many doctors and patients have found, is to identify and cut out headache triggers.

by 
via Flickr

Richa Singh, a 28-year-old writer from Delhi, has a long list of things she would like to avoid. She manages to stay away from some of these, like direct sunlight and having irregular meals, by being cautious and disciplined. But she cannot get away from others, like sudden loud noises and her monthly period.

Smoke, pollution and inadequate sleep are other things on her list that can set off her severe headaches that incapacitate her for anything from a few hours to few days.

Diagnosed with migraine when she was eight, Singh has largely learnt to navigate the obstacle course of triggers that most patients with the chronic illness have to contend with, but has also resigned to the fact that a headache is always just around the corner.

“At least once or twice a month I get a severe headache that leaves me almost bed-ridden,” said Singh. “I can’t function, I can’t go to work. This lasts for two or three days. But when I was a child, the attacks were more frequent. I would have to miss school for weeks.”

A migraine is a disorder characterised by periodic, pulsating and typically one-sided headaches that last for a few hours at minimum and can go on for days. The condition, according to the World Health Organisation, is life-long, with recurring attacks that can range from moderate to severely painful, are temporarily disabling and often accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea or vomiting.

Various studies have pegged the global prevalence of migraine at between 14% and 18%. Despite it being an extremely common disorder, migraine is often misdiagnosed, mistaken for sinus or weakening eyes, said doctors, leaving millions to suffer a pain whose intensity few others can grasp or sympathise with. The signs that could help tell a migraine attack apart from another kind of headache, are that it has a trigger – there is a cause and an effect – it can be disabling, rendering the patient incapable of functioning, and is recurrent.

In some cases, a migraine attack is preceded by neurological symptoms called auras. These are usually visual disturbances, such as blind spots, zig zag lines or temporary blindness, but could also be neurological or physical, like numbness or tingling sensations, or weakness on one side of the body. Between 10% and 15% of patients with migraine experience auras.

“Migraine is a genetically-inherited disorder. If you go on exposing yourself to triggers and provoke the tendency, you get more and more of headache,” said Dr K Ravishankar, a specialist in headache medicine who runs a dedicated headache and migraine clinic at Jaslok and Lilavati Hospitals in Mumbai. “Add to this the fact that you’re living in an environment where there are so many triggering factors. In our Indian environment, you have high heat levels, traffic jams, people fasting, people skipping breakfast. So, daily you are exposed to these triggers, and it’s a time bomb, and then you get into a chronic space, and then you definitely need to be attended to.”

Not ‘just’ a headache

Migraine is a lifelong condition and is also disabling, frequently striking people during their most productive years between the ages of 20 and 40, after which the symptoms generally, but not always reduce. It is three times more common in women for hormonal reasons, said doctors.

According to the latest Global Burden of Disease study, migraine is the sixth-most disabling illness in the world, based on number of years lost to disability. Despite this, it is not given the kind of attention that other chronic illnesses get.

“It is an invisible misery where nothing is measurable, nothing is visible, so therefore people do not believe that these patients are suffering so much,” said Ravishankar.

As a result, patients often have a hard time explaining to their friends and family why a headache renders them incapable of working or socialising.

“The words ‘I have a headache’ just don’t justify what all is happening,” said 28-year-old Akanksha Kapoor, who works in the development space and was diagnosed with migraine in her early teens. “It can lead to black outs, you can’t deal with sound and light. You just need people to shut up, turn off the lights and leave you alone – and others cannot understand why you’re doing this for just a headache.”

Ragini Gupta, 26, a cyber security professional from Delhi, has been having migraine headaches for more than 16 years now. “I feel like someone is pulling my nerves from inside and something is happening inside my head,” she said. “I can’t bear light, sound anything. People think of headache as a very normal thing that you can just pop a pill and carry on with your day despite. But normal painkillers don’t work in a severe attack.”

Gupta said she once had an attack in office and had to be taken to the hospital. This helped her colleagues and employers understand the severity of her condition.

However, Pune resident Vandana (name changed) did not get the same understanding from her family. Married with two children by the time her migraine was diagnosed, she could not take prolonged rest even when her attacks were severe. “I had accompanied her to the doctor once and he advised her to avoid stress and just relax at the time she has a headache,” said her sister Archana, 55. “Now this is all fine to say – but in reality it never happens.” Archana remembers Vandana’s husband insisting that his wife get things about the house done on time.

Some people with migraine also suffer from neurological disturbances during an attack, known as "aura", which could be some sort of visual distortion such as blind spots, zig zag lines (pictured here), coloured spots or other symptoms such as numbness or dizziness. [Photo: Loethlin/via Wikimedia Commmons]
Some people with migraine also suffer from neurological disturbances during an attack, known as "aura", which could be some sort of visual distortion such as blind spots, zig zag lines (pictured here), coloured spots or other symptoms such as numbness or dizziness. [Photo: Loethlin/via Wikimedia Commmons]

Patients are diagnosed with chronic migraine when they have suffered more than 15 days of headache over three months. Such severe and prolonged periods of headache can have an even more drastic impact on patients’ lifestyles, even forcing them to alter their career paths. “People have come back from the Gulf because they can’t live there in the hot weather conditions,” Ravishankar said. “Patients come and tell us this is the last point and after this we are just going to commit suicide if we don’t get better.”

Singh’s migraine attacks at their worst have included fainting spells, blackouts and momentary loss of vision. This makes it difficult for her to commit to a routine where she has to turn up to work everyday.“It’s difficult to turn up physically anywhere everyday – whether it’s school, a job or whatever.”

Dr Shirish Hastak, a consultant neurologist and group director at Wockhardt, said chronic migraine could also affect the mental health of the patient. “Headaches alters your lifestyle, changes your family’s behaviour towards you. So, depression is a commonly seen among patients.”

Finding a way

Living with migraine means understanding one’s triggers, pre-empting a headache and accepting that this is an illness that cannot be cured but can be controlled.

“Patients first need to understand what we are dealing with,” said Ravishankar. “Just like blood pressure and diabetes, migraine cannot be cured and can only be controlled, but 80% control is as good as a cure that does not exist as of today.”

Patients often tend to stop taking the prescribed medicines if they feel their headaches are under control and this is a big problem, said Hastak. “The [migraine] attack itself can be treated using what we call NSAID, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs – paracetamol and the like, simple pain killers, or more specific drugs like Triptans ,” he said. “But if you’re getting more than four to six episodes a month, you will need preventive medicine or prophylaxis, which could go on for six months, a year. And you really have to tell the patient that they cannot stop this medication on their own. Prevention is better than cure but it also longer than cure.”

Hastak advises his patients to maintain a headache diary noting down the severity, frequency and duration of the headache. This, he said, helps identify triggers, something that can go a long away in bringing the frequency and severity of attacks under control.

Nidhi Sachdev, 54, who runs a clothing boutique, managed to identify and control one of her triggers.

“For 15 years, starting from my mid-30s, it was hell,” said Sachdev. “I felt that maybe this [migraine] is my karma, I may have harmed someone in my last life. I wouldn’t even wish this illness upon my enemy.”

She then realised that her affinity for mint was exacerbating her headaches. Aspartame, a sweetener often used in mint, is a common trigger. “Once I stopped having mint, my headaches came down to a large extent,” she said, adding that she does still have the occasional mint chocolate once in a while.

For the last three or four years, Sachdev said, her headaches have been manageable. “But I have come to the conclusion that this is not curable,” she said. “Lot of migraine sufferers claim they have now become pain free, through yoga or some other practice. But I want to meet them and ask: are you really pain free?”

This is the third part of a series on forms of pain that are not understood well or are ignored or dismissed as minor health issues. Read the series here.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.