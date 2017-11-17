News Brief

Government to investigate hospital that allegedly charged over Rs 15 lakh to treat child with dengue

Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, however, denied any wrongdoing.

by 
Fortis Healthcare

The Health Ministry on Monday decided to look into allegations that Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram swindled the family of a seven-year-old dengue patient. The hospital allegedly charged the girl’s parents more than Rs 15 lakh for 15 days of treatment. The child was declared dead when she was moved to another hospital in Dwarka.

Following a series of tweets from a family friend, Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought details about the matter and said that the government would investigate and take necessary action.

On August 31, Adya Singh was admitted to Fortis Memorial with dengue, and it soon progressed to “dengue shock syndrome”. Adya, the daughter of a Dwarka-based IT professional Jayant Singh, spent nearly 15 days at the Gurugram hospital on ventilator support. They were “charged Rs 18 lakh, including for 2,700 gloves”, the family’s friend posted on Twitter.

The hospital reportedly also charged for more than 600 syringes that were used on her. “They pumped a seven-year-old with an average of 40 syringes a day,” the friend said.

Jayant Singh described the stay at Fortis as “hellish from the beginning”, according to News18. She had been shifted from Rockland Hospital in Dwarka to Fortis based on doctors’ advise after she was diagnosed with Dengue Type IV.

The father said that immediately after they reached the hospital, the girl was heavily sedated. He said that the doctors initially gave Adya an intravenous anti-bacterial drug called Meropenem, which costs around Rs 500 per vial. However, later they opted for a more expensive version of the same drug, which cost Rs 3,100, he said.

He also alleged that there were no doctors to take care of the girl during the weekends, and that the hospital began demanding the bill amount at the end of every day once the parents ran out of insurance. But they were not provided with a daily break-up of the expenses, he said.

On September 14, the doctors told the parents that the girl had 70% to 80% brain damage and would not recover completely. But they still pushed them to opt for a plasma treatment that costs more than Rs 15 lakh, the father said. The family then decided to take the child to another hospital, which eventually declared her dead. He said that he suspected his daughter had already died in Fortis and they were keeping them there only to make more money.

Fortis statement

Fortis denied any wrongdoing and said that the family was informed of Adya’s critical condition and was counselled every day. “On September 14, the family decided to take her away from the hospital against medical advice (LAMA - Leave Against Medical Advice), and she succumbed the same day,” the hospital said.

She had Dengue Shock Syndrome, and had to be put on life support and required intensive monitoring, the hospital said. “Treatment during these 15 days included mechanical ventilation, high frequency ventilation, continuous renal replacement therapy, intravenous antibiotics, inotropes, sedation and analgesia,” the hospital said.

It added: “Care of ventilated patients in ICU requires a high number of consumables as per globally accepted infection control protocols.” All the consumables were transparently reflected in the records and charged as per actuals, it said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Virat Kohli and Ola come together to improve Delhi's air quality

The onus of curbing air-pollution is on citizens as well

Pexels

A recent study by The Lancet Journal revealed that outdoor pollution was responsible for 6% of the total disease burden in India in 2016. As a thick smog hangs low over Delhi, leaving its residents gasping for air, the pressure is on the government to implement SOS measures to curb the issue as well as introduce long-term measures to improve the air quality of the state. Other major cities like Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata should also acknowledge the gravitas of the situation.

The urgency of the air-pollution crisis in the country’s capital is being reflected on social media as well. A recent tweet by Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, urged his fans to do their bit in helping the city fight pollution. Along with the tweet, Kohli shared a video in which he emphasized that curbing pollution is everyone’s responsibility. Apart from advocating collective effort, Virat Kohli’s tweet also urged people to use buses, metros and Ola share to help reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

In the spirit of sharing the responsibility, ride sharing app Ola responded with the following tweet.

To demonstrate its commitment to fight the problem of vehicular pollution and congestion, Ola is launching #ShareWednesdays : For every ​new user who switches to #OlaShare in Delhi, their ride will be free. The offer by Ola that encourages people to share resources serves as an example of mobility solutions that can reduce the damage done by vehicular pollution. This is the fourth leg of Ola’s year-long campaign, #FarakPadtaHai, to raise awareness for congestion and pollution issues and encourage the uptake of shared mobility.

In 2016, WHO disclosed 10 Indian cities that made it on the list of worlds’ most polluted. The situation necessitates us to draw from experiences and best practices around the world to keep a check on air-pollution. For instance, a system of congestion fees which drivers have to pay when entering central urban areas was introduced in Singapore, Oslo and London and has been effective in reducing vehicular-pollution. The concept of “high occupancy vehicle” or car-pool lane, implemented extensively across the US, functions on the principle of moving more people in fewer cars, thereby reducing congestion. The use of public transport to reduce air-pollution is another widely accepted solution resulting in fewer vehicles on the road. Many communities across the world are embracing a culture of sustainable transportation by investing in bike lanes and maintenance of public transport. Even large corporations are doing their bit to reduce vehicular pollution. For instance, as a participant of the Voluntary Traffic Demand Management project in Beijing, Lenovo encourages its employees to adopt green commuting like biking, carpooling or even working from home. 18 companies in Sao Paulo executed a pilot program aimed at reducing congestion by helping people explore options such as staggering their hours, telecommuting or carpooling. After the pilot, drive-alone rates dropped from 45-51% to 27-35%.

It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that the growth of a country doesn’t compromise the natural environment that sustains it, however, a substantial amount of responsibility also lies on each citizen to lead an environment-friendly lifestyle. Simple lifestyle changes such as being cautious about usage of electricity, using public transport, or choosing locally sourced food can help reduce your carbon footprint, the collective impact of which is great for the environment.

Ola is committed to reducing the impact of vehicular pollution on the environment by enabling and encouraging shared rides and greener mobility. They have also created flat fare zones across Delhi-NCR on Ola Share to make more environment friendly shared rides also more pocket-friendly. To ensure a larger impact, the company also took up initiatives with City Traffic Police departments, colleges, corporate parks and metro rail stations.

Join the fight against air-pollution by using the hashtag #FarakPadtaHai and download Ola to share your next ride.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ola and not by the Scroll editorial team.