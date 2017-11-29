Medical research

Interview: Infosys Prize winner Yamuna Krishnan on DNA nanobots that can predict disease

Krishnan’s research has provided new avenues in diagnosing disease, drug discovery and therapeutics.

by 
Peter Alfred Hess/Flickr [Licenced under CC BY 2.0]

Yamuna Krishnan has spent years making tiny DNA machines to probe what really goes on inside cells of the human body. Natural biological devices, many of which function at the molecular or nano level, can be harnessed to peek into cells, whether healthy or diseased, and understand the processes within. Krishnan’s DNA nanomachines, also called nanobots, do just that. They provide a microscopic vehicle to transport chemicals into cells to analyse the cells’ environments.

Krishnan first started this work at the National Centre for Biological Research in Bangalore, and now continues her research as a professor at the University of Chicago. She has won this year’s Infosys Prize in Physical Sciences for 2017.

Krishnan spoke to Scroll.in about what her research means for the understanding and treatment of disease. Here are edited excerpts of the conversation.

How do your DNA nanodevices help detect disease?
DNA can be used to measure a fundamental property of the cell, the pH. My lab seeks to use DNA, like wool on the nanoscale, to knit it into little nanobots and thereby harness DNA to map chemical environments of cells inside whole, living organisms. These nanobots sense levels of specific chemicals in the cell environment by glowing in different colours. We graft chemical detectors on to the nanobots that change colour when in contact with particular chemicals.

We then integrate molecular motifs that act as homing devices so that these nanobots can sail into the nooks and crannies of living cells, and by measuring the levels of specific chemicals therein, can report on how healthy or diseased the cell is.

For example, we showed this in certain endocytic compartments and secretory organelles [which are cell components that are involved in sending proteins and lipids to the cell membrane and in releasing materials outside cells]. The level of chloride homeostasis, an internally established equilibrium in the cells, is changed in those suffering from cystic fibrosis. Similarly, levels of calcium, reactive oxygen species, hydrogen peroxide and nitric oxide may be disturbed in others with particular disease conditions. We have always wanted to measure them; these levels predict the differences between a healthy cell and a diseased cell. Here is where the DNA nanobot can come in and tell us the changes in pH due to above mentioned processes.

Yamuna Krishnan, professor at the department of chemistry, University of Chicago.
Yamuna Krishnan, professor at the department of chemistry, University of Chicago.

What are the applications of such a device?
Applications are in three areas – in diagnostics, in drug discovery and to understand the molecular mechanisms of disease.This is exciting because we can now not only detect, but also quantify protein activity inside cells while they are inside a living organism. Therefore we can now identify small molecule drugs with much greater ease inside living organisms or living cells.

We are launching a company to take a new class of diagnostics forward for neurodegenerative diseases. There are common neurodegenerative diseases called dementias that affect the elderly, but there are rare neurodegenerative diseases called lysosomal disorders that affect children. We are coming up with early stage diagnostics for both classes of neurodegenerative diseases.

The diagnostic procedures for lysosomal disorders in infants are still in the stone age. Until the child is four or five, parents are unaware of the situation and then when they find out, it is too late. In India, recently there was a report that said that about 250 people in Kerala have a lysosomal storage disorder because of a genetic flaw. The diagnosis will improve the quality of life of treated individuals.

[Lysosomal storage diseases are inherited metabolic diseases that are characterised by an abnormal build-up of various toxic materials in the body’s cells as a result of enzyme deficiencies. There are nearly 50 of these disorders altogether, and they may affect different parts of the body, including the skeleton, brain, skin, heart, and central nervous system.

There is no cure for lysosomal storage disorders, and there are not yet specific treatments for many of these diseases. ]

As proteins in the cell move from one place to another, other biomolecules can hitch a ride on them and be delivered to a destination point. This could be a therapeutic process, such as in lysosomal disorders where the protein in the ribosome does not function because of a genetic flaw. The correct protein could be delivered. Similarly in enzyme replacement therapy, the above process can be used to deliver the correct enzyme. These therapeutic processes will take time.

[A ribosome cell organelle made up of protein and RNA that is involved essential processes like translating genetic information in DNA to build new protein.]

Can the above procedures be followed in living patients?
One of the fastest ways to apply this technology to benefit human health is in in-vitro diagnostics. This involves taking a pinprick of blood and then querying specific cells with our DNA devices to then reveal the metabolic status of the cell, and therefore the patient. To use it to deliver therapeutics will take much longer timescales due to the need for governmental approvals and satisfying all the regulatory aspects before it can be available widely to the public.

Before one tries it on a real person, one has to go through a lot of rules and regulations. That is why we are concentrating on developing diagnostics, drug discovery and research. Therapeutics will have to wait for government approval.

Will your diagnostics be available in India?
That is the reason I moved to Chicago. So that the fruits of our research could be available to people everywhere in India, China, Africa etc, not just the United States markets and European markets. We need cheap, rapid, accurate and high throughput diagnostics for large populations, where these diseases can be screened for.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Virat Kohli and Ola come together to improve Delhi's air quality

The onus of curbing air-pollution is on citizens as well

Pexels

A recent study by The Lancet Journal revealed that outdoor pollution was responsible for 6% of the total disease burden in India in 2016. As a thick smog hangs low over Delhi, leaving its residents gasping for air, the pressure is on the government to implement SOS measures to curb the issue as well as introduce long-term measures to improve the air quality of the state. Other major cities like Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata should also acknowledge the gravitas of the situation.

The urgency of the air-pollution crisis in the country’s capital is being reflected on social media as well. A recent tweet by Virat Kohli, Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, urged his fans to do their bit in helping the city fight pollution. Along with the tweet, Kohli shared a video in which he emphasized that curbing pollution is everyone’s responsibility. Apart from advocating collective effort, Virat Kohli’s tweet also urged people to use buses, metros and Ola share to help reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

In the spirit of sharing the responsibility, ride sharing app Ola responded with the following tweet.

To demonstrate its commitment to fight the problem of vehicular pollution and congestion, Ola is launching #ShareWednesdays : For every ​new user who switches to #OlaShare in Delhi, their ride will be free. The offer by Ola that encourages people to share resources serves as an example of mobility solutions that can reduce the damage done by vehicular pollution. This is the fourth leg of Ola’s year-long campaign, #FarakPadtaHai, to raise awareness for congestion and pollution issues and encourage the uptake of shared mobility.

In 2016, WHO disclosed 10 Indian cities that made it on the list of worlds’ most polluted. The situation necessitates us to draw from experiences and best practices around the world to keep a check on air-pollution. For instance, a system of congestion fees which drivers have to pay when entering central urban areas was introduced in Singapore, Oslo and London and has been effective in reducing vehicular-pollution. The concept of “high occupancy vehicle” or car-pool lane, implemented extensively across the US, functions on the principle of moving more people in fewer cars, thereby reducing congestion. The use of public transport to reduce air-pollution is another widely accepted solution resulting in fewer vehicles on the road. Many communities across the world are embracing a culture of sustainable transportation by investing in bike lanes and maintenance of public transport. Even large corporations are doing their bit to reduce vehicular pollution. For instance, as a participant of the Voluntary Traffic Demand Management project in Beijing, Lenovo encourages its employees to adopt green commuting like biking, carpooling or even working from home. 18 companies in Sao Paulo executed a pilot program aimed at reducing congestion by helping people explore options such as staggering their hours, telecommuting or carpooling. After the pilot, drive-alone rates dropped from 45-51% to 27-35%.

It’s the government’s responsibility to ensure that the growth of a country doesn’t compromise the natural environment that sustains it, however, a substantial amount of responsibility also lies on each citizen to lead an environment-friendly lifestyle. Simple lifestyle changes such as being cautious about usage of electricity, using public transport, or choosing locally sourced food can help reduce your carbon footprint, the collective impact of which is great for the environment.

Ola is committed to reducing the impact of vehicular pollution on the environment by enabling and encouraging shared rides and greener mobility. They have also created flat fare zones across Delhi-NCR on Ola Share to make more environment friendly shared rides also more pocket-friendly. To ensure a larger impact, the company also took up initiatives with City Traffic Police departments, colleges, corporate parks and metro rail stations.

Join the fight against air-pollution by using the hashtag #FarakPadtaHai and download Ola to share your next ride.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ola and not by the Scroll editorial team.