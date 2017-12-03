Working conditions

‘Equal work, equal pay’: Why over 3,000 Tamil Nadu nurses went on strike last week

They want regular employment, fixed work hours and better pay.

by 
Tamil Nadu Government MRB Nurses Empowerment Association

At 5 am on November 27, Ruth and 50 fellow nurses stepped off a private bus at Teynampet in Chennai, dressed in crisp white uniforms. They had travelled over 600 km from Tirunelveli to join nearly 3,000 nurses from across Tamil Nadu in protest against low wages and long work hours.

The protest at the Directorate of Rural and Medical Services was organised by the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association to press their demands for permanent jobs, fixed work hours and higher pay.

Tamil Nadu has employed thousands of nurses under various schemes of the National Health Mission, but only on contracts. While doctors, lab technicians and pharmacists were provided regular employment – and thus the benefits that come with a government job – nurses were offered employment for only as long as the scheme continued. They were paid Rs 7,700 a month, with a fixed annual increment of Rs 550. Additionally, the nurses complained, they were often posted in remote villages far from their homes, yet got hardly 10 days of paid leave a year.

So, Ruth, 44, and the other nurses came to Chennai and sat in protest outside the directorate, refusing to move until their demands were met even when the police asked them to disperse. “I joined this profession to help people and do some good for the society,” said Ruth. “But when I see myself being cheated with such a low salary, I cannot tolerate it.”

Better wages

The nurses slept on the ground for two nights. “At one point, it began to rain and I thought everyone would leave,” said Ruth. “But they just opened their umbrellas and continued to sit there, in their white uniforms. I never expected such unity and firmness among nurses.”

The protestors alleged that government officials shut the three toilets that the 3,000 of them, including male nurses, were using at the site for a while to force them to disperse.

The officials also tried to convince the association’s leaders to end the protest saying their demands would be considered. K Kolandaisamy, director of public health, admitted that the Rs 7,700 salary was not adequate. “The government knows well that the salary of Rs 8,000 isn’t commensurate with their services and the care they give to people,” he said. “This year we will take it up with the Government of India. We are sure we will revise it to a very reasonable level.”

Kolandaisamy added his department was looking at “how we can regularise their employment, enhance their salaries and provide non-financial benefits like living quarters and better work conditions”.

But G Sudhakar, state general secretary of the nurses association, said since the officials didn’t give them anything in writing, they continued the protest for the third day. By then, media reports started pouring in of health services across the state being affected by the strike. The Madras High Court then ordered the nurses to end the strike, deeming it “illegal”, and the crowd finally dispersed.

“We sent notices to all concerned government offices a month earlier, announcing our decision to strike,” said Sudhakar. “This came after months of trying to negotiate with the government. Now they tell us we did not inform them about it.”

The protesting nurses slept on the ground for two nights. Photo courtesy Tamil Nadu Government MRB Nurses Empowerment Association
The protesting nurses slept on the ground for two nights. Photo courtesy Tamil Nadu Government MRB Nurses Empowerment Association

Permanent work

Until 2015, Tamil Nadu only recruited nurses with a diploma in nursing from government hospitals. They were hired on contracts for two to three years before being moved into regular government employment. That year, for the first time, the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board conducted a competitive exam to recruit nurses, and it was open to nurses trained in private colleges and hospitals. Hoping to land government employment, around 40,000 privately-trained nurses took the exam to fill a little over 7,000 posts. “Most of them were BSc or MSc graduates,” said Kolandaisamy. “The government-trained nurses could not compete with them.”

The selected nurses were employed on contracts under the National Health Mission with a consolidated pay of Rs 7,700 per month. They would work as contract workers until a regular vacancy opened up – through retirement or promotion, or the setting up of new Primary Health Centres. Kolandaisamy said this was clearly stated in the advertisement for the jobs as well as in the appointment letter given to the nurses.

But the protesting nurses claimed they did not know they were being offered contractual work under central government schemes. Sudhakar pointed to a 2011 order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department stating that paramedical staff too must get regular pay from the appointment date. He also referred to a 1962 Tamil Nadu government order which states: “Temporary appointments of MRB Nurses already made should be regularised immediately with effect from the dates of their joining duty in the post with monetary benefit arrears.”

Equal work, equal pay

Kolandaisamy said the practice of nurses recruited under the National Health Mission, launched in 2005, working on contracts for two to three years before being moved into permanent jobs went on smoothly until around 2011. Then, suddenly, a lot more contract workers were hired even though fewer vacancies for regular employment opened up. “Many government-trained nurses were stuck in contract jobs for up to seven years,” Kolandaisamy said.

To solve the problem, the government introduced a new policy in 2014 – for every National Health Mission nurse moved into a permanent job, two would continue to work on contracts. Thus, if a Primary Health Centre had three nurses, the senior-most nurse would get a permanent job with higher salary and benefits while the others would continue to work for Rs 7,700 a month.

But the nurses recruited in 2015 are against this policy, calling it unjust. “There is no difference between the work we do and what the regular staff does,” said Sudhakar. “This goes against the principle of equal pay for equal work.”

In 2015, a Madras High Court judge too observed during a hearing that the Rs 7,700 salary was too meagre, explaining that “nursing students undergo three and half years course and they belong to skilled category”.

Government officials said they are expecting around 1,000 permanent job vacancies this year, to which the senior-most nurses will move into. Already, they added, almost all nurses recruited before 2015 have been moved into permanent jobs.

“There may be a stagnation next year, so we plan to enhance the salary of contract employees,” said Kolandaisamy. “We are also planning to create more posts in old medical colleges. This is an ongoing process.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Uninterrupted power supply during natural disasters can be a reality

The right material can protect electricity poles from getting damaged even during natural disasters.

Shutterstock

According to a UN report, natural disasters in the last decade have occurred almost twice as often compared to two decades ago, with Asia being the hardest hit. The report reveals that the number of such events had gone up 14% annually between 2005 and 2015 compared to the period 1995-2014. Such findings have driven countries like UK and USA to accelerate their resilience building measures. ‘Resilience’ implies preparedness and having a robust coping mechanism to deal with the damage wrought by hurricanes, earthquakes, floods and other violent natural events. The United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) has even launched a campaign called Making Cities Resilient which suggests, among other things, increasing the resilience of infrastructure for crucial services including electrical power, transport, healthcare and telecommunications.

India’s vulnerability to natural disasters

The UN report lists India as third among the countries hit by the highest number of weather related disasters in the past decade. The Centre for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in its Annual Disaster Review for 2014 also listed India among the five countries most frequently hit by natural disasters.

According to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project, almost 5,700 kilometers of India’s 7,500 kilometers of coastline are highly vulnerable to the impact of tropical cyclones and related meteorological hazards. Research by Verisk Maplecroft also shows that 82% of the population in India are exposed to natural hazards, compared with 50% of the population in China.

What is also disturbing is the increased vulnerability of populous Indian cities to the effects of these natural disasters, caused by growing population density, haphazard construction activities and inadequate preparedness. The recent Mumbai floods which crippled the city in August 2017, for example, were exacerbated by the city’s out-of-date drainage system and unbridled construction over the city’s natural nullahs, which otherwise could have effectively drained excess water. A report on World Disasters by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), lists Mumbai among the 10 most vulnerable cities in terms of floods and earthquakes. A survey shows that, on an average, 21 Indian cities scored between 2.5 to 4 points out of 10 on governance parameters that measure preparedness for disasters.

Regions like the North East in India are particularly susceptible to natural disturbances like earthquakes, floods and landslides. According to the National Flood Commission, Assam, for example, accounts for 9.4% of the total flood prone area in the country. The commission estimated that due to floods, Assam suffered a loss of Rs, 3,100 crores in the past five decades. The whole of Brahmaputra Valley in Assam is in fact considered one of the most hazard prone regions in the country, with more than 40% of its land (3.2 million hectares) being susceptible to flood damage.

All these point to the need for resilience building measures, particularly to protect crucial infrastructure like electrical power – one of the first casualties during a natural disaster. For example, when Hurricane Sandy struck the US East Coast in 2012, about 2,427 utility poles were toppled or broken, reportedly shutting off power to more than 8.5 million households. Back home, when Cyclone Wardah hit Chennai in December 2015, power supply was disrupted in the city and its neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Reports said thousands of concrete poles just collapsed and reportedly 32,000 poles had to be replaced in the three districts. Government officials were even quoted as saying that the estimated loss from uprooted poles alone was about Rs 65 crore. Inability of electricity poles (also called utility poles) to withstand strong winds contributes significantly to the disruption of power supply during such natural occurrences.

So how can critical infrastructure like electricity poles be saved during a disaster like a cyclone? One way could be to use better-suited material.

Ensuring power supply during natural contingencies

When typhoon Rammasun hit Guangdong in China, more than 70,000 concrete and metal poles collapsed. Earlier, in the aftermath of the massive Chuetsu earthquake in Japan in 2004, about 3,400 utility poles supporting communication cables were broken or toppled.

A post-event assessment revealed that many of the damaged poles were concrete. Concrete poles are comparatively difficult to repair or replace because of their weight and dependence on heavy machinery to install them. Besides, concrete has low tensile strength and often requires the use of materials like steel for reinforcement. When moisture seeps in through cracks in the concrete, the steel reinforcement rusts leading to further deterioration of the concrete pole.

There have been other instances of concrete and metal poles being completely destroyed by natural forces. In tornadoes that ripped through Florida in the late 90s for example, even 100-foot spun concrete transmission poles tested to withstand 250 mph winds, toppled. Ice storms such as the 1998 North American Ice Storm caused over a 1,000 steel towers to collapse under the accumulated weight of the ice. Some of these incidents led to the continued use of wood as a preferred material for utility poles. But environmental concerns emerged due to the use of certain chemicals for treatment of the wooden poles. Additionally, wooden poles are also vulnerable to natural disasters - in the earlier mentioned ice storm, over 30,000 wooden poles were found to have collapsed in addition to the steel ones. In the last few years, research has been conducted into the use of various other materials for utility poles even as wood, steel and concrete remained popular choices. But while all of them have their advantages, they also come with distinct disadvantages.

Concrete, for example, is strong, fire resistant and termite/rot proof, but has as previously mentioned, other disadvantages. Galvanized steel offers similar advantages as concrete, while also being lighter. However, it is also expensive, energy intensive to make, and hazardous since it conducts electricity. Wood, traditionally a popular material for utility poles, is also prone to decay and termite attacks, besides having low resistance to fire when unprotected.

All these factors have led to the development of new materials such as fibre reinforced polymer (FRP), which have proved to offer durability even during high intensity typhoons. For example, in the Rammasun typhoon mentioned earlier, a group of FRP utility poles were found to stand firm even when exposed to strong winds. These poles are made of a special kind of high-strength, high-flexibility polyurethane (PU) composite material called ‘Elastolit®’ developed by BASF. The poles have a strength that is easily 10 times greater than their weight and are only 250 kg, making them easy to transport and install them virtually anywhere. They are more durable and resilient than concrete poles, can withstand severe weather conditions and can also be optimized for specific conditions.

As in the case of Guangdong in China, replacing concrete poles with these FRP poles in areas facing high exposure to natural disasters in India has the potential to reduce the disruption caused to power supply during such events. To know more about BASF’s initiatives in this regard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.