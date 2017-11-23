Gwalior man claims negligence of Delhi’s BLK Hospital led to his daughter’s death
The nine-year-old reportedly faced breathing trouble and severe headache soon after a bone marrow transplant, and died on November 25.
A man from Gwalior accused Delhi’s BLK Hospital on Sunday of misleading him and being negligent in treating his nine-year-old daughter, who died on November 25, ANI reported.
The hospital had claimed it would cure his daughter of congenital dyserythropoietic anaemia, said Neeraj Garg. However, she started facing breathing issues and severe headache after a few days of a bone marrow transplant, he added.
“A few days later [after the transplant], doctors said that they will have to shift her to intensive care as she had developed some infection,” Garg said. “And what was most shocking was when the doctors said she will have to be kept on ventilator because of breathing issues. They said this is normal process so don’t worry.”
He said that hospital authorities were rude to him when he confronted them after the girl’s death. He asked how the girl could have got an infection, as the doctors claimed, if she had been in an isolated ward.
Garg said he would file a case against the hospital now, Times Now reported.
This comes after similar allegations of negligence were levelled against Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh and Fortis Hospital in Gurugram in two separate cases. Max Hospital’s licence was cancelled by the Delhi government last week while a case of culpable homicide was filed against Fortis Hospital on Sunday.