Health Minister JP Nadda introduces bill to replace Medical Council of India in Lok Sabha
The National Medical Commission Bill aims to reform the medical education sector, which has been under scrutiny for corruption and unethical practices.
Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday tabled the National Medical Commission Bill in the Lok Sabha. The legislation seeks to replace the Medical Council of India, which regulates the medical education sector in the country.
The Cabinet approved the bill on December 13. The legislation aims to reform the medical education sector, which has been under scrutiny for corruption and unethical practices, PTI had quoted an unidentified official as saying.
It proposes setting up four autonomous boards to oversee undergraduate and post-graduate courses, assess and accredit medical institutes and register practitioners under the National Medical Commission.
The government will nominate the chairperson and members of the commission, whereas a committee headed by the Cabinet secretary will choose the members of the board, according to the bill. The panel will include five elected members and 12 ex-officio ones.
Leaders of the Congress protested against the bill being introduced in Parliament. They demanded having it sent to the parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny. Nadda, however, retorted saying the bill already includes the standing committee’s suggestions, PTI reported.
The National Medical Commission Bill also proposes a common entrance exam and licentiate exams that all medical graduates will have to clear for practicing licences. Contrary to the rules in place currently, the bill does away with the need for permission from the commission to add new seats or introduce new post-graduate courses.