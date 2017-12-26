OPD services in hospitals affected after IMA calls for nationwide strike against medical bill

Outpatient Department, or OPD, services at hospitals were affected across India on Tuesday, after the Indian Medical Association called for a 12-hour strike against the National Medical Commission Bill.

The protest comes the day the bill, which aims to restructure the medical regulatory body, is expected to come up for discussion in Lok Sabha. Health Minister JP Nadda had tabled it in the Lower House on Friday.

The IMA dubbed the bill anti-people and anti-poor and warned that it will make way for more corruption in the field in its current form. To register its protest, the association urged its 2.9 lakh members to participate in the strike from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday.

In Kerala, doctors protested outside Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram even as patients waited outside a general hospital. OPD services in Karnataka’s Hubli and other cities in the states were also affected. Doctors protested in parts of Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, as well.

Kerala: Doctors protest outside Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram against National Medical Commission Bill pic.twitter.com/bfnS9TyENV — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

#Visuals from Vivekananda General Hospital in Karnataka's Hubli; OPD services closed from 6 AM till 6 PM today in support of IMA's call for protest against National Medical Commission Bill pic.twitter.com/qrX3yj1b8o — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

While doctors in government hospitals will continue their services, they will observe a “Black Day” by wearing a black arm band as their way of participating in the strike.

Dr Vivek Chouksey, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association, told NDTV that politicians were trying to push the bill on them, but they were keeping away from the protest for the sake of patients.

In Tamil Nadu, however, government doctors, too, boycotted OPD services in protest against the National Medical Commission Bill, PTI reported.

Doctors are vehemently against a provision of bridge courses proposed in the bill. The legislation, which seeks to replace the Medical Council of India, also proposes allowing practitioners of alternative medicines, such as homoeopathy and ayurveda, practise modern medicine after attending a short-term course.

In the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the health minister said he had spoken to representatives of the Indian Medical Association on Monday. “We heard them and put forth our perspective, as well,” he said after other parliamentarians brought up the doctors’ strike. “This [bill] will be beneficial for the medical profession.”