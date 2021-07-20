Streaming ‘Gone For Good’: Series about a string of disappearances is based on the Harlan Coben novel Juan Carlos Medina’s French show will be on Netflix from August 13. Starring Finnegan Oldfield, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Guillaume Gouix and Garance Marillier. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Gone For Good (2021) | Netflix Play Gone for Good (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gone For Good Harlan Coben Netflix Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments