Movie trailers ‘The Last Duel’ trailer: Ridley Scott film is set in 14th-century France Starring Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. Out in US cinemas on October 15. Scroll Staff An hour ago Jodie Comer in The Last Duel (2021) | 20th Century Studios Play The Last Duel (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Last Duel Ridley Scott Jodie Comer Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio