Movie trailers ‘BellBottom’ trailer: Akshay Kumar plays a RAW agent who foils a hijack in 1980s-set thriller The cast includes Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. Ranjit M Tewari’s movie will be released in cinemas in 2D and 3D on August 19. Scroll Staff An hour ago Akshay Kumar in BellBottom (2021) | Pooja Entertainment Play BellBottom (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bellbottom trailer Akshay Kumar Vaani Kapoor Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments