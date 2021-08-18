Movie trailers ‘Bhoot Police’ trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are ghostbusting brothers ‘Phobia’ director Pavan Kirpalani’s film also stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Jacqueline Fernandez. On Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Scroll Staff An hour ago Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in Bhoot Police (2021) | 12th Street Entertainment/Tips Play Bhoot Police (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Bhoot Police Pavan Kirpalani Saif Ali Khan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments