Streaming ‘The Wheel of Time’: Rosamund Pike in fantasy series based on the Robert Jordan novels The Amazon Prime Video series co-stars Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoe Robins, Barney Harris and Madeleine Madden. The premiere date is November 19. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time (2021) | Amazon Studios/Sony Pictures Television Play The Wheel of Time (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Wheel of Time Rosamund Pike Robert Jordan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments