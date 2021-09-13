Movie trailers ‘Shiddat’ trailer: Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan play star-crossed lovers Kunal Deshmukh’s film also stars Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1. Scroll Staff An hour ago Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan in Shiddat (2021) | Maddock Films/T-Series Play Shiddat (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shiddat Sunny Kaushal Radhika Madan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments