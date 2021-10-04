Movie trailers ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ trailer: Animated film about a boy and his malfunctioning robot out on October 29 The voice cast includes Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Olivia Colman, Ed Helms and Rob Delaney. Scroll Staff 26 minutes ago Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021) | 20th Century Studios/Locksmith Animation Play Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Ron’s Gone Wrong Jack Dylan Grazer Zach Galifianakis Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments