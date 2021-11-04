The first trailer for the new web series Harlem is out. Created and written by Tracy Oliver, the 10-episode comedy series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on December 3.

The official synopsis: “Camille is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia who has an extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye is a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability – and romantic partners – at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.”

The cast includes Meagan Good as Camille, Grace Byers as Quinn, Shoniqua Shandai as Angie and Jerrie Johnson as Tye. The cast includes Tyler Lepley, Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy, Andrea Martin, Robert Ri’chard, Juani Feliz, Kate Rockwell and Sullivan Jones.